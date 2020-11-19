openEHR 2020 Digital Event Featuring Dr. Robert Wachter

Furthermore, health and care providers are under increasing pressure to improve patient flow, reduce patient risk, and deliver better patient care . With the COVID-19 situation, the care system is also under even greater pressure to change the current models of care . OpenEHR solutions – with a multivendor ecosystem of applications based on open data – have been addressing these needs of healthcare professionals successfully and several cases of openEHR approach have shown numerous benefits in practice.

OpenEHR International is an independent, non-profit foundation which facilitates the sharing of health records for consumers and clinicians via open specifications, clinical models, and open platform implementations and is organising openEHR 2020 Digital Event that will take place on Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, from 09.00 to 17.30 GMT. The latest developments in digital health, insights and best practice openEHR case studies from a variety of international digital health leaders will be discussed by renowned speakers such as:

Robert Wachter , MD, Chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco , and author of The Digital Doctor: Hope, Hype, and Harm at the Dawn of Medicine's Computer Age ;

, MD, Chair of the Department of Medicine at the , and author of ; Mike Jones , VP, Gartner Group, CIO Advisory Healthcare;

, VP, Gartner Group, CIO Advisory Healthcare; Aloha McBride , EY Global Health Leader;

, EY Global Health Leader; and many more, including Tomaž Gornik, Co-chair of the openEHR International, and Better's CEO.

Join healthcare professionals, representatives of public health institutions, and digital-health industry representatives, who will share their experience, opportunities, new ideas, and the future of the openEHR approach.

For more information about the event and free registration click here.

Rok Knafelj, [email protected], +38640756739

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338914/openEHR.jpg





SOURCE Better