OpenText to Create 400 Jobs with €105 Million Investment in Cork and Galway to Expand Agentic AI and Sovereign Cloud in Europe

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and CEO of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan join OpenText to announce new Cork Centre of Excellence for EMEA

Investment marks the largest in Ireland by a Canadian-headquartered technology company, advancing R&D in agentic AI, sovereign cloud and cyber resilience for EMEA clients

DUBLIN, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a Waterloo, Ontario, Canada headquartered global leader in data management for enterprise AI, today announced a €105 million investment that will create 400 new jobs across the company's sites in Ireland over the next three years. The commitment, which doubles OpenText's investment in Ireland, will significantly expand the company's agentic AI, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud, and digital operations capabilities in service of European, Middle East & African (EMEA) economies and public sectors.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland join OpenText to announce creation of 400 new jobs in Cork and Galway as part of €105m investment in expanding agentic AI, sovereign cloud and cybersecurity in Europe. Pictured (L to R): Anne Marie Tierney Le Roux, Head of Technology at IDA Ireland; Michael Lohan CEO of IDA Ireland; Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD; Thomas Jenkins, Chairman of OpenText; and Shannon Bell, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Information Officer of OpenText.

This is the single largest investment into Ireland by a technology company headquartered in Canada, supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. The €105 million investment is directed at operations and R&D across three areas foundational to trusted enterprise AI — agentic AI, sovereign cloud, and cybersecurity — that will create high-skilled roles at OpenText in Cork and Galway. Irish-based developers and researchers will design, deploy, secure and operate these AI & cloud capabilities for EMEA markets.

OpenText announced the investment today in Dublin alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, marking a significant milestone in Canada-Ireland technology and economic collaboration.

"OpenText's investment in Ireland is a strong endorsement of the deep and growing economic partnership between Ireland and Canada," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin. "It reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship and will help create new opportunities for innovation, trade and high-value job creation between our two countries. Furthermore, as Ireland prepares to take up the EU Presidency, investments of this scale underline our role in shaping Europe's competitiveness in AI, digital infrastructure and innovation and reflect the kind of international partnership that will be central to Europe's future growth and resilience."

"Organisations across Europe are looking for trusted partners that can help them deploy AI securely, govern it responsibly, and operate with confidence across increasingly complex digital environments," said Shannon Bell, EVP, Chief Digital Officer and CIO, OpenText. "This investment expands our EMEA R&D and operations capacity to deliver the trusted AI, cybersecurity, and cloud capabilities our clients already rely on globally, while giving European organisations greater regional support and flexibility across the cloud environments of their choice."

Speaking of the announcement Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland said, "AI is one of the most significant growth drivers in the global economy today, and OpenText's decision to invest in Ireland reflects our strength as a strategic location for world-leading companies seeking talent, innovation and a trusted environment in which to scale international operations. Particularly welcome is the creation of high-skilled roles across two regional locations, which highlights the depth of talent available throughout the country. This investment will strengthen Ireland's leadership in AI and transformational technology and IDA Ireland looks forward to continuing to work closely in partnership with OpenText as it grows its business in Ireland and deepens its European presence."

Scaling Trusted AI Operations for EMEA

OpenText's expanded European operations will increase regional capacity for organisations operating in highly regulated and mission-critical environments, including organisations requiring greater control over data governance, cyber resilience, and cloud deployment models.

The investment is part of OpenText's cloud-of-choice strategy to enable clients with the flexibility to operate across hybrid public cloud, private cloud, and sovereign cloud environments based on their operational, regulatory, and security requirements.

Investing in AI Innovation and Europe-based Talent

For more than 35 years, OpenText has helped organisations manage, protect, and innovate with their most important human, machine and transactional data. The Ireland expansion represents a significant step in the company's global strategy to support trusted enterprise AI through secure data management, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud, and operational resilience.

OpenText intends to explore opportunities for university and research collaboration in Ireland as part of its long-term innovation and talent strategy, including potential partnerships focused on AI, cybersecurity, and secure digital operations.

R&D Across Three Foundational AI Areas

In agentic AI, OpenText research will advance how agents are orchestrated and governed including multi-agent collaboration, system boundary enforcement, and knowledge sharing across sovereign zones.

In data sovereignty, developers will build continuous compliance mechanisms that give organisations verifiable control over where data lives and how it is governed as AI environments become more dynamic.

In cybersecurity, research will focus on threat detection and response built natively for regulated environments, including federated intelligence sharing that strengthens collective resilience without exposing sensitive operational data across jurisdictions.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organisations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

About IDA Ireland

IDA Ireland is the national investment development agency responsible for attracting multinationals and high growth scale-ups. We partner with companies worldwide to provide financial assistance, on-the-ground support and no-cost advice to help them establish and transform their operations in Ireland. With over 75 years of experience, the agency supports more than 1,800 client companies which directly employ over 300,000 people.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or the "Company) on the Company's strategy and future investments, including amount and associated benefits, timing thereof, potential new jobs created, increase in capacity, and focus of research and development. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

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