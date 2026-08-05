OUKITEL EP2500 Launches: Redefining Balcony Energy Storage with an Advanced All-in-One System

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As European households seek greater solar independence, demand for energy solutions continues to rise. Addressing this growing demand, OUKITEL launches the EP2500, a compact all-in-one balcony energy storage system designed for easy installation. The system helps optimize solar utilization and reduce electricity costs, making residential storage more accessible. The EP2500 is now available for pre-sale on OUKITEL's European official store until August 13, 2026, and on AliExpress until Aug 7th.

As a new addition to OUKITEL's 2026 home energy lineup, the EP2500 offers a highly integrated all-in-one solution, combining battery storage, a hybrid inverter, and intelligent control capabilities. Featuring a plug-and-play design, it eliminates complicated installations and enables quick, hassle-free setup. OUKITEL estimates that households could save up to €1,938 per year on electricity costs with this system.

Designed to optimize solar utilization, the EP2500 combines high-capacity solar input capability with scalable storage expansion. Powered by four independent MPPTs and supporting up to 4000W PV input, it delivers exceptional solar harvesting performance. Starting with a 2048Wh base capacity, the EP2500 can support up to 7 additional batteries, expanding its capacity to 16.384kWh to meet evolving energy needs.

The EP2500 also supports high power output and dual operating modes, enabling efficient solar energy use and reliable backup power when needed. It provides up to 800W on-grid output in compliance with German balcony solar regulations and up to 2500W off-grid output. Running at only 25–30dB, the system offers whisper-quiet performance that minimizes disruption in daily life. With less than 10ms backup power transfer, it ensures near-instant power switching to keep essential devices running during outages.

At the heart of the EP2500 is a LiFePO₄ battery that delivers enhanced safety and reliability, with a lifespan of over 4,000 cycles for consistent performance over years of use. With IP65-rated protection, it delivers reliable performance even in demanding outdoor conditions. Besides, the system features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for smart monitoring and remote control, while TOU scheduling helps optimize charging and discharging based on electricity rates. MQTT and Local API further enable seamless integration with energy management platforms.

Pricing and Availability:

The Oukitel EP2500 pre-sale runs until Aug 13th on OUKITEL's European official website and until Aug 7th on AliExpress, with a launch price of €799.