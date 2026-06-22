OUKITEL Unveils Next-Gen EP2500 Balcony Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2026

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Europe, surging electricity prices are rapidly driving demand for self-generated energy. Responding to this growing need, OUKITEL, a global pioneer in green energy solutions, will unveil its latest EP2500 balcony energy storage system at Intersolar Europe 2026. Upgrading from basic solar generation to full energy storage, the EP2500 enables households to achieve greater energy independence through a streamlined, integrated design. During the exhibition, visitors can explore this next-generation energy storage system firsthand at Hall C1, Booth 634, from June 23–25.

Oukitel EP2500 Balcony Energy Storage at Intersolar Europe 2026

Maximize Solar Energy with an All-in-One Design

The EP2500 ranks among the most advanced balcony energy storage systems, designed to simplify residential solar energy management. Equipped with a built-in inverter, battery pack, and four independent MPPT channels supporting up to 4,000W PV input, it delivers a complete all-in-one solution that maximizes solar energy use and improves overall system efficiency.

Through the OUKITEL app, users can monitor energy generation, storage, and consumption in real time, with remote control even without internet access. The Time-of-Use optimization further enhances energy efficiency while enabling more cost-effective energy usage.

Reduce Electricity Costs with Reliable Performance

Featuring a 2,048Wh battery capacity, expandable up to 16,384Wh, the EP2500 sets a strong benchmark in its class, enabling scalable energy storage and extended runtime. The EP2500 supports an 800W grid-connected output compliant with German balcony solar regulations, while also providing up to 2,500W off-grid output for reliable power during outages.

Built on LiFePO4 battery technology, the system supports over 6,000 charge cycles and is backed by a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and safety. OUKITEL estimates that the EP2500 can deliver up to €1,938 in annual savings, with a payback period of about two years. Certified to IP65 standards, the EP2500 ensures reliable outdoor performance in all weather conditions without additional protective housing.

"We're excited to showcase the EP2500 at Intersolar Europe 2026." said the CEO of OUKITEL. "Our Goal is to make energy storage more practical and affordable. The EP2500 reflects this vision by helping households improve solar efficiency and reduce energy bills."

Visit OUKITEL at Intersolar Europe 2026

Oukitel invites visitors to Hall C1, Booth 634 to experience EP2500 in person, from June 23 to 25. For more information, please visit the Official EU Store: https://eu.oukitel.com/.

CONTACT:

Leo Wu, Marketing Director

[email protected]

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