Paris Saint-Germain jerseys hidden in Accor hotels

From 24 March to 2 April 2022, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, main partner and jersey sponsor for Paris Saint-Germain, is inviting the club's fans to take part in a treasure hunt to find the 4th Paris Saint-Germain jersey, which is hidden virtually in 150 Accor hotels in over 30 countries.

Just like in a video game, participating players have 10 days to explore the inside of 150 Accor hotels using Google Street View, and, using a clue they are given, find as many Paris Saint-Germain jerseys as possible. There will be three jerseys to find each day.

Throughout the operation, the more jerseys the players collect, the greater their chances of winning exceptional gifts, such as the latest Paris Saint-Germain jersey, and exceptional experiences from ALL - Accor Live Limitless as well as stays in the Group's hotels. The lucky winners can win from the following:

From 10 virtual jerseys identified: a dedicated Paris Saint-Germain jersey.

Between 10 and 20 jerseys collected: a weekend in an Accor hotel and VIP seats at one of the club's football matches.

From 20 jerseys found: the BIG prize: a week in an Accor hotel, anywhere in the world.

This online treasure hunt is taking place internationally and is accessible to all. It is available in 4 languages (French, English, Spanish and German) on:

https://allhiddenjerseys.accor.com

This operation reflects the shared ambition of ALL -Accor Live Limitless and Paris Saint-Germain to give their fans the opportunity to enjoy unique experiences. With this new game, the ALL loyalty programme and the Accor reservation platform extend an invitation to discover its wide range of hotels and destinations, whilst offering its community a unique and entertaining experience online with its vision of Augmented Hospitality.

