Pearson and Deloitte announce new alliance to equip enterprises and government organizations with AI-powered learning and address the global skills gap

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) and Deloitte today announced an alliance to co-develop and deliver end-to-end talent, leadership, and workforce development solutions for global enterprises and government organizations.

The collaboration will draw upon Deloitte and Pearson's distinctive, industry-specific experience and breadth of capabilities to develop products and services that address immediate market needs including AI learning, leadership development, and learning solutions for customers and partners.

Deloitte

To meet evolving talent demands, Pearson and Deloitte will also create new learning capabilities. These offerings will include a range of solutions enhanced by AI, from industry and in-role skills intelligence platforms to scaled learning, content delivery, assessment, and credentialing. These solutions aim to help leaders, employees, and pre-career talent adapt and succeed, while generating a competitive edge for enterprises and government organizations around the world.

As one of Pearson's strategic technology collaborators, Deloitte will help Pearson accelerate AI adoption across its portfolio, drive innovation, and support its growth strategy. In parallel, Deloitte will be an important customer of Pearson and will deploy the company's AI-powered learning products and services in-house.

Commenting on the announcement:

Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson, said: "Technology is reshaping the workplace faster than ever, and the most critical skill today is the ability to learn. As the half-life of skills shortens, organizations need learning that's continuous, adaptive, and embedded in the flow of work. Our alliance with Deloitte brings together Pearson's learning science and AI-powered products with Deloitte's transformation expertise - helping employers build the agility and capability they need to thrive. Together, we're enabling people to learn, grow, and perform at scale."

Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO, added: "Developing a future-ready workforce is at the forefront of every organization's strategic agenda. Through this collaboration, we are bringing to market Deloitte's leading capabilities spanning engineering, reimagining the future of talent and skills, workforce design experience, and Pearson's world-class learning and skills solutions. Together, we will help clients shape and adapt to the changing nature of work and build sustainable, innovative workforces for the future."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+-year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

