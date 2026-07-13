Power Your Air Conditioner with Free Balcony Solar Amid European Heatwaves

PARIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe endures another summer of record-breaking heatwaves, keeping homes cool has become increasingly expensive. According to energy think tank Ember, households equipped with rooftop solar panels can run their air conditioners for up to five hours a day using free solar energy. However, for millions of apartment residents and renters without access to a rooftop, enjoying the benefits of solar power has remained a challenge.

BLUETTI Balco Series (Balco 260 + Balco 500 + Balco Trasfer)

To solve this problem, BLUETTI has introduced the Balco 260, an all-in-one balcony solar energy storage system designed specifically for apartment living. As part of the new Balco Series, which also includes the Balco 500 and Balco Transfer Hub, the Balco 260 enables users to generate, store, and use solar energy directly from their balconies. With a simple three-step installation and an affordable entry price, it provides an accessible way for renters to reduce electricity costs while embracing clean energy.

Despite complying with Europe's 800W grid feed-in limit, the Balco 260 delivers exceptional performance. By combining 1,200W battery output with 1,100W grid input, it provides up to 2,300W of off-grid power, allowing it to run refrigerators, portable air conditioners, microwaves, tower fans, and other everyday household appliances. Equipped with a built-in 2,560Wh LiFePO₄ battery, the system can be expanded to 15kWh with additional batteries, providing enough stored energy to power an 800W portable air conditioner for more than 18 hours or a 1,000W window air conditioner for over 15 hours overnight.

Beyond reliable backup power, the Balco 260 is engineered to maximize energy savings. Featuring an industry-leading 96.1% system efficiency and ultra-low 14.5W AC standby power consumption, it minimizes energy loss and ensures more solar electricity is used where it matters. Its integrated AI Energy Management System (AI-EMS) intelligently schedules charging and discharging based on real-time electricity prices and local weather forecasts, helping households save up to €1,632 annually on utility bills.

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Balco 260 requires no drilling, electrician, or permanent modifications. Users only need to mount the solar panels, connect the cables, and plug the unit into a standard wall outlet. The system also integrates seamlessly with popular European smart meters, including Shelly Pro 3EM and everHome EcoTracker IR, while supporting Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Home Assistant for complete smart home integration.

Built to withstand year-round outdoor conditions, the Balco 260 features IP65 weather protection, a 5VA fire-retardant enclosure, cable-free internal architecture, and real-time intelligent diagnostics that continuously monitor battery health, temperature, and voltage for enhanced safety.

The BLUETTI Balco 260 will officially launch on July 13, 2026, priced at €889 (this is the discounted price after applying the promo code BALPR510). BLUETTI will also offer several bundled balcony solar kits, offering apartment dwellers an affordable way to transform their balconies into personal clean energy stations. As extreme summer temperatures become increasingly common across Europe, the Balco 260 offers a practical, intelligent, and sustainable solution for staying cool while reducing both electricity bills and carbon emissions.