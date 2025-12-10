Precisely Brings Agentic AI to EngageOne RapidCX Customer Communications Platform

New AI Agents and Intelligent Search simplify content creation, enhance quality, and reduce risk, delivering clear, consistent, and compliant communications, without compromising user control

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of new agentic AI capabilities within its EngageOne™ RapidCX customer communications platform. The release introduces three new AI agents - Sentiment Analysis, Contextual Rewrite, and Readability, along with AI Intelligent Search functionality. Together, the new offerings help businesses streamline communications workflows, reduce risk, and strengthen brand integrity across every customer touchpoint.

This launch addresses a long-standing challenge faced by organizations, particularly in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications. Digitally-enabled teams still spend up to 30 percent of their time searching for information across scattered systems. Without quick access to the right content, teams waste valuable time recreating materials, duplicating work, or sending communications in risk of non-compliance.

The new Sentiment Analysis Agent, Contextual Rewrite Agent, and Readability Agent leverage advanced artificial intelligence to analyze, rewrite, and optimize customer communications. Combined with AI Intelligent Search, enterprises can more confidently ensure every message is on-brand, compliant, and easy for customers to understand - while saving time and reducing regulatory risk.

Empowering Smarter, Faster, and Safer Communications

New agentic AI capabilities for EngageOne RapidCX directly address some of the most common communication pain points:

Sentiment Analysis Agent — Provides real-time tone and language coaching during template design, strengthening brand consistency and compliance, over time.

— Provides real-time tone and language coaching during template design, strengthening brand consistency and compliance, over time. Readability Agent — Scores and suggests improvements to enhance clarity, simplify complexity, and help ensure messages meet regulatory-grade readability expectations.

— Scores and suggests improvements to enhance clarity, simplify complexity, and help ensure messages meet regulatory-grade readability expectations. Contextual Rewrite Agent — Rewrites legacy content to help align with brand and regulatory standards, saving time and reducing legal exposure.

— Rewrites legacy content to help align with brand and regulatory standards, saving time and reducing legal exposure. AI Intelligent Search — Enables discovery of the right templates and brand assets quickly with intelligent search, streamlining workflows and accelerating brand consistency.

Precisely AI agents help enterprises:

Speed everyday work with instant access to relevant content and AI agents that lighten workloads while preserving user oversight

Reduce regulatory risk by delivering access to the latest, compliant materials, across teams.

Deliver consistent, brand-aligned experiences with access to approved templates and assets.

Delivering Trusted, Compliant Customer Experiences with Agentic AI Innovation

The addition of the EngageOne RapidCX AI agents and AI Intelligent Search marks a significant step forward in Precisely's mission to embed trusted agentic AI into everyday business processes. It also underscores the company's reputation as an innovator at the intersection of customer communications management (CCM), customer experience (CX), and agentic AI.

"Customer expectations are rising, regulations are tightening, and the pace of change is accelerating. As agentic AI reshapes how organizations engage their customers, trust and transparency matter more than ever," said Allan Christian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Engage at Precisely. "By embedding trusted agentic AI and Intelligent Search directly into communication workflows, EngageOne RapidCX helps digitally-enabled teams streamline their work while maintaining full control over quality and compliance—giving them the foundation they need to confidently modernize communications for the agentic AI era."

Customers interested in adopting these new innovations are able to opt-in, ensuring full control of which agents will be activated and the ability to align with strong governance and risk management.

Precisely will continue expanding the EngageOne RapidCX platform with new AI agents that make communications smarter and easier to manage. Upcoming advancements include:

Automated usage tracking, providing template consolidation recommendations to help reduce errors and maintenance costs.

Adaptive agents to adjust multistep communications in response to data changes, for continued compliance and relevance.

Together, these AI innovations will increase team productivity and help organizations ensure every communication is clear, consistent, and compliant.

Learn more about the powerful portfolio of Precisely customer engagement solutions.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

© 2025 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information—no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5663818/Precisely_Logo.jpg