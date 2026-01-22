Redis selects GovTech Campus Deutschland to accelerate public sector digitalisation in Germany

BERLIN, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis, the world's fastest real-time data platform, has partnered with GovTech Campus Deutschland, the Berlin-based NGO driving digital transformation across Germany's federal and state government, to help its network of startups, research institutions and tech companies build game-changing apps at speed.

Already a trusted technology partner to global technology leaders such as OpenAI, Redis will bring its global track record in the public sector to help bridge the gap between tech innovation and the needs of the civil service, supporting the modernisation of government operations and public services.

"Germany's public sector is at a critical point. Slow execution and bottleneck delays are threatening the country's digital future," said Thomas Gregg, Regional Director for Central EMEA at Redis. "Lack of investment is not the issue, but the fragmented, analogue legacy services that are holding the country's digital public services back."

"GovTech Campus Deutschland has created a unique environment where federal bodies, startups and tech companies work side by side to develop and test new innovations and deployments for use across the public sector, in one streamlined environment. With Redis' expertise in real-time data processing, we see this partnership as pivotal to the acceleration of German digital transformation in central government".

GovTech Campus Deutschland's unique status as a government-affiliated technology ecosystem operates with one core aim - to fix a digitally underperforming state. With citizens often still required to fill out forms on paper or use IT systems that are decades out of date, it is dedicated to modernising the German public sector.

Its services range from creating and supporting sandbox environments for innovation with new tools and infrastructure, overhauling rigid procurement processes and getting the most innovative startups to work with the state. Redis' ability to set the standard for speed through cloud and on-prem databases for caching and vector search is crucial in this context, promising to unlock rapid project delivery and unleash transformative innovation across government bodies and agencies.

Following the German government's announcement in March of a €1trillion investment package to accelerate growth in technology and manufacturing, Redis' expanding presence in the country underscores its commitment to the country's economy at a pivotal moment for digital transformation. Over the past six months, the company has grown its local team from two to fifteen employees, with additional hires planned in the coming months.

"Partnering with Redis will accelerate how teams across all corners of the state design and deploy digital services", said David Steinacker, Head of Partnerships at GovTech Campus Deutschland. "With Redis' real-time data capabilities and deep understanding of the technology requirements of government-affiliated organisations, we're helping them move from pilot to production far faster, bringing genuine agility to how the public sector delivers technology. This will not only put Germany at the forefront of tech innovation, but cut through the longstanding bureaucracy to deliver faster, smoother services to citizens that have long had to deal with a broken and fragmented system. "

The partnership marks another step in Redis' broader public sector strategy, building on successful government collaborations across Europe and North America.

