Revolune Announces Commercial Availability of Multiplex Immunofluorescence Reagents

Company enters commercialization phase following successful early access program and appoints Adrian Arechiga as Chief Commercial Officer

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune today announced the commercial availability of its multiplex immunofluorescence reagent portfolio and the official start of its commercialization journey. The milestone marks the company's transition from early access to commercial readiness, with reagent solutions designed to support efficient, reproducible, and scalable spatial biology workflows for translational research, biopharma, and biomarker discovery.

Spatial biology is becoming increasingly important for understanding tissue architecture, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic response. However, many multiplex tissue analysis workflows remain difficult to implement and scale due to assay complexity, lengthy protocols, and operational burden. Revolune was founded to address these challenges by making multiplex immunofluorescence more accessible for everyday laboratory use.

The company's reagent platform enables researchers to visualize multiple protein biomarkers within intact tissue while leveraging existing primary antibodies and established laboratory practices. By reducing workflow complexity and simplifying assay implementation, Revolune helps laboratories expand multiplexing capabilities without adding significant operational overhead.

Prior to commercialization, Revolune's technology was evaluated through an early access program involving more than 30 laboratories across academic, translational, and biopharmaceutical research environments.

"Today represents an important milestone for Revolune as we enter our commercial phase," said Florian Leiss, Chief Executive Officer of Revolune. "Early access users consistently told us they want the biological insight that multiplexing provides, but not the complexity that often comes with it. Our commercial launch reflects that feedback. We are focused on delivering practical multiplexing solutions that fit naturally into laboratory workflows and allow researchers to spend more time interpreting biology and less time managing assays."

The initial commercial offering supports multiplex protein analysis in preserved tissue samples and is designed for applications in oncology research, translational medicine, and biomarker development. The company plans to continue expanding its portfolio to further support spatial biology research workflows.

As part of its commercial readiness, Revolune also announced the appointment of Adrian Arechiga as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Arechiga will lead the company's commercial strategy, and global growth initiatives.

"Researchers need solutions that are scientifically rigorous, but also practical, scalable, and easy to adopt," said Adrian Arechiga, Chief Commercial Officer of Revolune. "Our goal is to help laboratories implement multiplex tissue analysis more efficiently by delivering reagents that simplify workflows and enable researchers to focus on generating meaningful biological results."

About Revolune

Revolune is a life science company dedicated to making multiplex immunofluorescence as accessible and practical as routine tissue analysis. Its reagent technologies are designed to simplify spatial biology workflows, reduce operational complexity, and enable laboratories to focus on biological questions rather than assay management. Revolune supports researchers across oncology, translational medicine, and biopharmaceutical development with scalable multiplex solutions built for real-world laboratory environments.

For more information, visit www.revolune.com