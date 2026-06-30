Rockwell Automation Announces German-Language Season of ROKStudios Featuring OEM Lifecycle Perspectives

New interviews recorded in German highlight how machine builders and industry leaders in the DACH region are advancing lifecycle-driven strategies across design, deployment and operation

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of a new season of ROKStudios featuring, for the first time, interviews recorded in the German language. The latest episodes focus on leading perspectives from the DACH region, with a consistent emphasis on how OEMs are evolving lifecycle strategies to improve performance, resilience and long-term value.

Michael Lampe (right), innovation manager at Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH, during his ROKStudios interview discussing how packaging manufacturers are adapting to sustainability requirements and evolving lifecycle strategies. His perspective is featured as part of a German-language ROKStudios season highlighting how machine builders across the DACH region are addressing material innovation, efficiency and long-term lifecycle value.

The new videos highlight how machine builders are addressing increasing complexity, sustainability, security requirements and changing customer expectations — while maintaining a clear focus on delivering value across the full machine lifecycle.

"At a time when OEMs are navigating both technological and operational change, lifecycle thinking is becoming central to how machines are designed, deployed and supported," said Vincenzo Monaco, country director, DACH region, Rockwell Automation. "These conversations reflect how organizations in the region are aligning automation, data and services to deliver more resilient and adaptable manufacturing outcomes."

The German-language season presents a focused set of interviews that bring together both external and Rockwell Automation insight:

Michael Lampe, innovation manager, Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH: explores how packaging manufacturers are modernizing secondary packaging in response to sustainability demands. His interview highlights the transition from plastic to paper-based materials and the growing importance of flexibility, efficiency and digital insight across the lifecycle.

Vincenzo Monaco, country director, DACH, Rockwell Automation: provides a regional perspective on how machine builders are redefining automation priorities — from speed and output toward lifecycle value, resilience and smarter decision-making enabled by AI and data.

Uwe Küppers, business lead, lifecycle services, Rockwell Automation: examines how OEMs are designing for autonomy across the machine lifecycle, with a focus on digital engineering, connected systems and closer alignment between OEMs and end users to support long-term performance.

Across the interviews, a consistent theme emerges: OEMs are moving beyond project-based delivery toward lifecycle-driven strategies that integrate design, data and services. From material innovation and sustainability to autonomy and resilience, the discussions highlight how decisions made early in design are shaping commissioning efficiency, operational performance and ongoing serviceability.

ROKStudios continues to serve as a platform for peer-level dialogue, offering practical, experience-driven perspectives from industrial leaders. The German-language recordings expand access to these insights for regional audiences, reinforcing the importance of localized conversations in addressing global manufacturing challenges.

The new episodes are now available alongside a growing library of ROKStudios content featuring industry leaders and subject matter experts across the manufacturing ecosystem.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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