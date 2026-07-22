Rockwell Automation Announces Luminus Selects SecureOT Platform to Support Industrial Cybersecurity Resilience

Deployment will help strengthen operational technology visibility and risk management across a diverse energy production environment

BRUSSELS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Luminus, a leading electricity producer and energy supplier in Belgium, has selected the Rockwell Automation SecureOT™ Platform to support cybersecurity resilience across its operational technology environment.

As part of Rockwell Automation SecureOT™ industrial cybersecurity solution suite, SecureOT Platform is an OT-specific technology designed to deliver comprehensive asset visibility, risk prioritization and integrated vulnerability management for industrial organizations at every stage of cybersecurity maturity. With a vendor-neutral approach and alignment to industry standards and regulatory frameworks, including IEC 62443 and the NIS2 Directive, SecureOT Platform helps industrial organizations proactively manage risk, support uptime and address evolving regulatory expectations.

For energy producers such as Luminus, operational continuity, asset and lifecycle management, and cybersecurity resilience are increasingly important as industrial operations become more connected and companies work to secure critical infrastructure environments. SecureOT Platform was designed to help operators gain a clearer understanding of their OT assets, identify exposure across multi-vendor environments and prioritize remediation activity based on risk.

"Energy producers are managing increasingly complex and connected operational environments, where visibility and risk management across OT systems are essential," said Rick Kaun, Global Director, Cybersecurity Services, Rockwell Automation. "By deploying SecureOT Platform, Luminus is taking a structured approach to strengthening cybersecurity across its operations. This collaboration reflects a practical model for building internal capability while maintaining a consistent approach to managing risk across sites."

Luminus operates a diverse portfolio of energy production assets, including thermal, hydro, battery and wind sites. The agreement will support the deployment of SecureOT Platform across Luminus' industrial operations, helping provide increased visibility of operational technology assets and supporting a more structured approach to identifying, prioritizing and managing cyber risk.

The deployment was delivered through a collaborative implementation model that combined Rockwell Automation expertise with the development of internal capabilities at Luminus. Following the successful rollout of SecureOT Platform across its sites, Luminus is now independently expanding use of the platform by progressively integrating operational technology assets into the system. This approach is providing greater visibility into its industrial environment while supporting a consistent and scalable approach to cybersecurity risk management across the organization.

"We are committed to continuously strengthening the security and resilience of our OT environments," said Maarten Baert, O&M Manager for Cybersecurity, Infrastructure & Network, Luminus. "Growing regulatory requirements, including NIS2, together with an increasingly complex threat landscape, require a structured approach to understanding and managing cyber risk. SecureOT Platform provides the visibility and risk management capabilities we need to support our compliance journey while helping our teams develop the internal operational cybersecurity expertise to manage an expanding and increasingly diverse asset base."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.