ROHM Adds Wide SOA MOSFETs for AI Servers with Compact 5 x 6mm Package

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed the 100V power MOSFET--RS7P200BM--achieving industry-leading safe operating area (SOA) performance in a 5060-size (5.0mm x 6.0mm) package. This product is ideal for hot-swap circuits in AI servers employing 48V power supplies as well as for industrial equipment power supplies requiring battery protection.

The rapid evolution and widespread adoption of AI technology have increased demand for stable operation and improved power efficiency in servers equipped with generative AI and high-performance GPUs. In particular, hot-swap circuits require power MOSFETs with wide SOA tolerance to safely handle inrush current and overload conditions, ensuring stable operation. Furthermore, within data centers and AI servers, the transition toward 48V power supplies, which offer superior power conversion efficiency, is progressing against the backdrop of energy conservation. This necessitates the construction of high-voltage, high-efficiency power supply circuits capable of meeting these needs.

Therefore, ROHM has strengthened its lineup of 100V power MOSFETs, ideal for hot-swap circuits in AI servers, to meet market needs. The new RS7P200BM adopts a compact DFN5060-8S (5060-size) package, enabling higher-density mounting compared to the RY7P250BM in a DFN8080-8S package, which ROHM released in May 2025.

The new product achieves low on-resistance (RDS(on)) of 4.0milliohm (conditions: VGS=10V, ID=50A, Ta=25C) while maintaining wide SOA of 7.5A at a pulse width of 10ms and 25A at 1ms under operating conditions of VDS=48V. This balance of low on-resistance and wide SOA, typically a trade-off relationship, helps suppress heat generation during operation, thereby improving server power supply efficiency, reducing cooling load, and lowering electricity costs.

ROHM will continue to strengthen its lineup of power devices for 48V power supply systems, contributing to reducing power loss and cooling loads in data centers, as well as enhancing the high reliability and energy efficiency of server systems.

Application examples

-48V system AI servers and data center power hot-swap circuits

-48V system industrial equipment power supplies (forklifts, power tools, robots, fan motors, etc.)

-Battery-powered industrial equipment such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs)

-UPS, emergency power systems (battery backup units)

