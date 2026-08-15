SKYWORTH Solar to Launch SolaMate Balcony Solar System on Joybuy Germany on August 15

BERLIN, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH Solar will launch SolaMate, its plug-and-play balcony solar system, on Joybuy Germany on August 15. Designed for apartment residents and households without a private roof, the railing-mounted system will be available through an online-to-home model that combines product purchase, rapid delivery and optional on-site mounting. The launch gives SKYWORTH Solar a new consumer-facing digital channel in Germany, one of its core European markets.

For SKYWORTH Solar, the launch is part of a broader move toward residential energy products designed around everyday household needs. The Joybuy partnership brings SolaMate together with local inventory, last-mile delivery and balcony mounting, giving consumers a more direct route from choosing the system to putting it to use.

"SKYWORTH Group has spent decades serving households and learning what consumers expect from technology in the home: it should be intuitive, dependable and supported throughout its life," said Qu Wanfei, Executive President & General Manager of Overseas Business Division of SKYWORTH Solar. "We are applying that understanding to residential energy. By working with Joybuy, we can connect SolaMate with the delivery and installation support needed to make balcony solar easier to adopt in Germany, while building a model we can extend across Europe."

The initial railing-mounted model combines 900 Wp of DC solar capacity with a rated AC output of 800 W. Once securely mounted in accordance with the installation instructions, SolaMate's plug-and-play design allows users to connect the system without professional electrical work. SolaMate is projected to deliver electricity savings of up to €1.36 per day and as much as €12,375 over 25 years. Actual savings will vary by location, solar exposure, household consumption, electricity prices and installation conditions.

Designed for year-round use, SolaMate has an operating temperature range of -40°C to 60°C and is engineered for exposure to wind, rain and corrosion. The mounting structure is engineered for secure attachment, while electrical protection features help reduce leakage risk. The system is backed by a 15-year whole-unit warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

Joybuy's fulfillment network is central to the launch. In major German cities covered by the service, eligible orders placed by 11 a.m. can arrive before 11 p.m. the same day; orders placed later, but by 11 p.m., can arrive the next day. Customers may mount the system themselves or use complimentary doorstep delivery and on-site balcony mounting.

For the launch, the first 100 eligible SolaMate customers can claim a coupon for a complimentary Balcony Solar Mounting System. The solar product and mounting system are sold separately. Joybuy will also offer three interest-free installments, free returns within 30 days, dedicated customer service and three months of Spotify Premium.

The August 15 debut will begin with the railing-mounted version. From September, Joybuy Germany will add ground-mounted and sunshade configurations, along with energy storage options. The phased rollout broadens SKYWORTH Solar's residential offering in Germany while adding a direct e-commerce channel alongside its existing project and partner network.

SolaMate is scheduled to go on sale on August 15 at the Joybuy Germany product page. Product availability, delivery timing, warranty coverage and promotional benefits are subject to eligibility and applicable terms.