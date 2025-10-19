"Soaring Creativity - O2O Hong Kong Pavilion" Participated in 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair Over 1,000 Publications and Print Works Displayed Themed "City Walk, Stories Talk" to Showcase Hong Kong's Creativity & Uniqueness

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soaring Creativity – O2O Hong Kong Pavilion" project is jointly organized by Hong Kong Publishing Federation Limited and The Hong Kong Printers Association, and sponsored by the Cultural and Create Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. It set up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" with a booth size of 352 square meters in this year's Frankfurt Book Fair with more than 1000 selected Hong Kong publications and printed works from more than 70 exhibitors.

Photo: A Kick-off Ceremony of Hong Kong Pavilion at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025.

Exhibits in the "Creative Corner" were the highlight of this year's Pavilion, resonating with the sub-theme "City Walk, Stories Talk" by showcasing Hong Kong's landmarks and attractions, complemented by publications, intricate papercraft models, and illustrations of the city's iconic structures, e.g. the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Kai Tak Sports Park, etc. The corner invited visitors to read the city and discover the stories behind the publications and prints.

The Launch Cocktail Party was held on the first day of the Book Fair with the presence of Mr. Indiana Wong Man Chung, Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin, Mr. Shen Weilong, Head of Chinese Delegation to 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair China Delegation Representative, Ms. Kang Pingping, Greater China General Manager Sales of the Frankfurt Book Fair, Mr. Matthew Yum, Chairman of "Soaring Creativity – Hong Kong Pavilion " Organizing Committee, Mr. Nathan Lui, Chairman of the Hong Kong Pavilion at 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, Dr. Sharon Wong, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Pavilion at 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, Mr. Alex Yan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Pavilion at 2025 Bologna Children's Book Fair, and Mr. K.C. Chiu, Consultant of "Soaring Creativity – Hong Kong Pavilion" Organizing Committee.

Six major zones including the "Industrial Zone", "Corporate Zone", "Recognition and Achievement Zone", "Creative Corner", "CTV Zone", and "Publishing 3.0+ Zone" were set up. The Pavilion featured a total of 5 sharing sessions. Speakers included Dr. Sharon Wong, Chairman of Publishing 3.0+, Ms. Rachel Cheung, Executive Assistant to Group Chief Commercial Officer and Environmental, Social and Governance Manager of Beluga Limited, Ms. Jochebed Wu, Author of "The Book of Changes: Hong Kong Style (2025)", Mr. Polo Bourieau, Celebrated Sculptor, and Ms. Brenda Pang, Executive Director of Advanced Printing Technology Centre.

Virtual versions of the Pavilion (https://fbf2025.bookfairhkpavilion.com) were set up, provided English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese descriptions of the exhibits, allowing visitors to tour the Pavilion online anytime and anywhere, thus learning about Hong Kong story.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799731/FBF_Launch_Cocktail_Party2.jpg