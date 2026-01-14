Sunshare Glory: The 20-Year Semi-Solid Balcony Power Storage System for Maximum Energy Savings

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter energy consumption peaks and electricity bills soar across Germany, Sunshare, a technological innovator in balcony solar storage systems, today announced the availability of Glory. This revolutionary balcony solar storage system is designed to provide households with reliable, long-term energy independence. Unlike traditional storage solutions, Glory is positioned not just as an efficient fix for current bills but as a robust family asset built to last over 20 years.

eXtraSolid™ Technology: Extended Lifespan, Higher Returns

Sunshare Glory Semi-Solid Balcony Power Storage System

At the heart of Glory is the industry's first EV-Grade Semi-Solid Battery. With a cycle life exceeding 7,000 cycles, the system offers a lifespan of over 20 years—30% longer than conventional lithium-ion batteries. Over this 20-year period, the durability translates to an estimated €20,540 in total savings—€5,135 more than standard 15-year systems.

Max Generation: Unlocking 3200W Solar Input

Glory features an innovative dual MPPT design, with each channel supporting 1200W. The design guarantees consistent full-power output, effectively eliminating the underperformance issues often associated with traditional 4-channel MPPTs. Furthermore, its AC coupling capability allows for a seamless plug-and-play upgrade to existing 800W balcony solar systems, boosting input power to a massive 3200W without necessitating new major investments and ensuring a stronger energy return.

Scalable Capacity: Flexible Investment for Growing Needs

Designed for flexibility, Glory's modular architecture lowers the entry barrier with the starting capacities of 1.5kWh/2kWh, which can be easily stacked up to 10kWh to fit varying budgets. A 10kWh setup, supported by 2400W PV, can achieve 85–100% self-sufficiency for a standard 3–4 person household, ensuring a stable power supply day and night.

Smart Control: Maximize Self-Sufficiency and Savings

To ensure zero energy waste, Glory integrates an intelligent EMS with smart plugs and meters, supporting three dynamic scheduling modes. Through the user-friendly app, users can monitor real-time energy flow and automatically adjust usage to maximize power self-consumption and savings.

About Sunshare

Founded in 2023 under Sungrow, Sunshare is a high-tech enterprise specializing in balcony PV and home energy storage solutions. Rooted in the mission of "Green power for life moments", Sunshare has provided secure, efficient, and smart clean energy systems — making renewable power accessible and reliable for households worldwide. Learn more: https://sunsharetek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857372/image_5031401_13562552.jpg