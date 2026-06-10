Sunshare Launches Glory 4.02 kWh Plug-in Storage System in Europe, Pioneering Next-Gen Modular Expansion for Balcony Solar

MUNICH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshare, a rising technological innovator in plug-in solar energy storage solutions, today announced the official European pre-sale launch of its highly anticipated Glory 4.02 kWh Plug-in Energy Storage System.

As European households increasingly seek energy independence amid fluctuating utility prices, the Glory 4.02 kWh enters the market as a future-proof solution. Engineered for long-term reliability and seamless expansion, it allows homeowners to effortlessly scale their self-consumption as their lifestyle and energy needs evolve.

Sunshare

Step-by-Step Upgrades: Flexible Capacity Planning from 1.52 kWh to 16.12 kWh

Unlike traditional, rigid home batteries that require massive upfront investments, the Glory series offers ultimate flexibility. Available in 1.52 kWh, 2.03 kWh, and 4.02 kWh modules, it supports mixed stacking configuration. Homeowners can start small based on today's budget and seamlessly expand total capacity up to 16.12 kWh as their household grows—providing a practical, risk-free upgrade path.

Dual-Level Active Balancing: More Usable Energy, Less Waste

When stacking multiple battery packs, energy loss is a common industry headache. Glory 4.02 kWh solves this by introducing Dual-Level Active Balancing (Cell-level within the pack + System-level across the stacks). By actively managing energy distribution across both individual cells and mixed stacked modules, the system drastically reduces balancing losses. The result? Maximum consistency, higher energy utilization, and significantly more usable stored energy in daily operations.

Built for the Next Decade: 10,000 Cycles & Gentle Charging

eXtraSolid™ Technology: Built around robust eXtraSolid™ technology, the Glory series supports an industry-leading up to 10,000 cycles , delivering a rock-solid foundation for long-term household use and highly predictable financial returns.

Built around robust eXtraSolid™ technology, the Glory series supports an industry-leading , delivering a rock-solid foundation for long-term household use and highly predictable financial returns. Gentle Charging Architecture: Combined with a Low-Voltage, High-Current Design, Glory's intelligent charging algorithm optimizes the charging curve. This reduces physical and chemical stress on the cells, ensuring exceptional thermal management, efficiency, and operational stability over time.

About Sunshare

Founded in 2023 under Sungrow (a global leader in solar inverter and energy storage solutions), Sunshare is a high-tech enterprise specializing in balcony PV and home energy storage solutions. Guided by the mission of "Green power for life moments," Sunshare delivers safe, efficient, and intelligent clean energy systems, making renewable power accessible and reliable for households worldwide.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3QhY0pU

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