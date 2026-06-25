Sunshare Showcases Next-Gen Home Energy Matrix at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshare, an innovator in balcony solar and micro-storage solutions, successfully concluded its showcase at Intersolar Europe 2026 today. By presenting an integrated product matrix bridging balcony solar and residential storage, Sunshare demonstrated the future of smart home energy management tailored for the European market.

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At the center of the exhibition was the flagship Glory 4.02 kWh Balcony Energy Storage System. Breaking the barriers of rigid traditional home batteries, it supports flexible, mixed modular stacking (1.52/2.03/4.02 kWh) up to 16.12 kWh, allowing hassle-free scalability. To mitigate energy loss common in multi-module setups, Sunshare's innovative "Dual-Level Active Balancing" technology minimizes conversion waste to maximize daily efficiency. Built on eXtraSolid™ technology with a low-voltage, high-current architecture, the system guarantees 10,000 lifecycles, a 20-year operational lifespan, and premium thermal safety.

For higher load demands, Sunshare introduced its new high-performance storage system, featuring a 4,000W PV input and 3,680W on/off-grid output capability. Its plug-and-play architecture allows up to three units to be connected in parallel, delivering an impressive 11 kW total output to comfortably power heavy household appliances.

Beyond hardware, Sunshare highlighted its Next-Gen AI Management System. By tracking real-time weather forecasts and dynamic electricity tariffs, the system automates cost-saving strategies like low-price charging and peak-shaving while learning daily consumption habits. This intelligence is paired with a large front display and the upgraded iShareCloud app, offering users seamless, intuitive energy flow visualization.

From flexible balcony modules to AI-driven energy dispatch, Sunshare continues to push home energy toward a simpler, more efficient, and smarter future.

About Sunshare Incubated by Sungrow, a global leader in solar inverters and energy storage, Sunshare is a high-tech enterprise specializing in balcony PV and residential energy storage solutions. Driven by the mission "Green power for life moments," Sunshare delivers safe, efficient, and intelligent clean energy systems worldwide.

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