Sunshare Ray & Glory at the 2026 Jahresauftakt des Bundesverbands Steckersolar: Setting New Standards for Safe, User-Friendly Home Energy Storage

MUNICH, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing demand for balcony solar systems in Germany, Sunshare showcased its latest solutions at the 2026 Jahresauftakt des Bundesverbands Steckersolar: Sunshare Ray, a balcony solar system, and Sunshare Glory, a home energy storage system. As household energy needs become more diverse and demand rises for clean, affordable power, Balcony Solar Systems with Storage are emerging as a practical way to improve energy independence and reduce electricity costs.

Sunshare at the 2026 Jahresauftakt des Bundesverbands Steckersolar

Designed for easy installation and everyday use, Sunshare Ray combines high-efficiency PV modules (conversion efficiency over 25%) with a bracket design built to fit around 90% of balcony types. Optional angle adjustment fine-tunes output across orientations and lighting conditions, supporting an estimated 25%–30% higher annual energy yield. Lightweight and compact, Ray supports one-person installation and is DIY-friendly, arriving 95% pre-assembled. On the DC side, panels connect in parallel to help keep operating voltage lower than series strings, while a plug-and-play junction enables one-click, blind-mate connections—panel to panel and PV to storage—for quick wiring. Built for long-term outdoor use, Ray is designed to meet requirements for mechanical stability, wind and hail resistance, and controlled system voltage.

Sunshare Glory is powered by Sunshare's proprietary eXtraSolid™ technology and uses automotive-grade semi-solid battery cells to enhance safety. Combined with a full-metal enclosure, intelligent BMS, and active fire protection, Glory significantly reduces the risk of thermal runaway and provides a reliable long-term energy storage solution for households.

With optimized cell structure and system management, Glory delivers more than 8,000 charge cycles. Its modular design supports flexible expansion from 1.5 kWh to 12 kWh, covering a wide range of household needs. It also supports both on-grid and off-grid operation for everyday use and backup power scenarios.

An integrated Energy Management System (EMS) prioritizes solar self-consumption and can optimize load management when paired with smart meters. Via the app, users can monitor generation, consumption, and storage status in real time.

About Sunshare

Founded in 2023 under Sungrow, Sunshare is a high-tech enterprise specializing in balcony PV and home energy storage solutions. Rooted in the mission of "Green power for life moments", Sunshare has provided secure, efficient, and smart clean energy systems — making renewable power accessible and reliable for households worldwide. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3P2ozOR

