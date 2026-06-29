SwitchBot Expands Matter-Enabled Lighting Portfolio with RGBICWW Ceiling Light

TOKYO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, is expanding its Matter-enabled lighting portfolio with the launch of SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light, a Matter-enabled smart ceiling light designed to combine everyday illumination, colorful ambient lighting, and seamless smart home control in one fixture.

SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light

To brighten daily routines while creating more expressive home atmospheres, SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light features RGBIC dynamic color effects, adjustable warm-to-cool white lighting, Matter over Wi-Fi connectivity, app and voice control, and two size options for different spaces.

Authentic Matter-over-Wi-Fi Control

SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light supports Matter over Wi-Fi, allowing users to connect the light to major smart home platforms without purchasing an additional SwitchBot hub. It can be added to Apple Home, Home Assistant, Homey, Alexa, and Google Assistant, giving users more freedom to control lighting through their preferred ecosystem.

In Apple Home, users can turn the light on or off, adjust brightness, change color, and create automations with other smart home devices. This makes the ceiling light especially suitable for households that want simpler cross-platform lighting control.

RGBICWW Lighting for Every Moment

With RGBIC technology, independently controlled RGB LEDs enable dynamic multicolor effects that flow from one color to another, creating more immersive lighting for parties, movie nights, gaming setups, holidays, and entertainment spaces.

For daily lighting, the warm and cool white LEDs support 2700K to 6500K color temperature adjustment and 1% to 100% dimming. Users can switch from bright cool white for cooking, studying, or working to soft warm light for relaxing, reading, or preparing for sleep.

Coming in two models, the 15-inch model delivers up to 3200 lm and is suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, small living rooms, entertainment rooms, and home offices. The 12-inch model delivers up to 2000 lm and is designed for hallways, entryways, bathrooms, laundry rooms, closets, storage rooms, and balconies.

Smarter Ways to Control Lighting

Through the SwitchBot App, users can choose from 26 preset scenes and 8 lighting effects, customize colors and brightness, set schedules, and create lighting routines for different times of day. Timer controls can support gradual morning wake-ups or softer nighttime transitions, while the remote control helps users manage lights even when away from home.

Voice control through Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home makes it easy to adjust lighting hands-free while cooking, carrying a child, entering the home, or getting ready for bed. Users can also pair the light with SwitchBot Remote, sold separately, for convenient physical control without opening the app.

Comfortable Light with Better Color Rendering

SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light is built for comfortable daily use with CRI ≥90, helping restore more natural colors in food, artwork, furniture, and home decor. Flicker-free and glare-reduced lighting helps reduce eye fatigue during reading, studying, working, and long-term use, while gradual on/off transitions create smoother brightness changes that feel more natural in everyday routines.

Power-off memory also helps reduce repeated setup. Users can choose whether the light turns on, stays off, or restores its previous state after power is restored.

Works with the SwitchBot Ecosystem

SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light integrates with other SwitchBot devices to create more responsive lighting automations. When paired with the SwitchBot Presence Sensor, lights can turn on automatically when someone walks through a hallway at night and turn off after the space is empty. With SwitchBot Video Doorbell, Lock Ultra, or Lock Vision, lighting can respond to visitors, arrivals, or departures for a smarter and more welcoming home.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light is now available through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon stores, with an MSRP starting from USD 49.99 / CAD 69.99 / GBP 49.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light

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