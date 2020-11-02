Teknosa grows by 61 percent in Q3, reaching the best quarterly performance in its 20-year history

Teknosa, the leading technology retailer and e-commerce platform in Turkey, achieved the highest performance in its history in the third quarter of 2020. Reaching a record-breaking growth rate of 61 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, Teknosa achieved TL 1.7 billion turnover and TL 62.5 million net profit in Q3, 2020. As a result, it recorded TL 15.9 million net profit in the first nine months of the year despite the extraordinary challenges caused by the pandemic. Continuing its customer-focused transformation and digitalization journey in line with its omnichannel strategy in recent years, Teknosa accelerated its value-creating initiatives upon the pandemic. Thanks to its uninterrupted service approach to respond to customer expectations and its undisputed reliability in technology shopping, the 9-month turnover of Teknosa increased by 28 percent and reached TL 3.67 billion.

While Teknosa stores, reopened in June after ensuring a safe and healthy shopping environment, continued their significant contribution to sales, the improvement in performance at teknosa.com and mobile apps continued as well. Teknosa achieved 123 percent growth in e-commerce in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year and nearly quadrupled its 9-month online turnover to TL 705 million.

In his assessment of the financial results of the third quarter of 2020, Barış Oran, Chairman of Teknosa, said, "Thanks to our resilient and customer-focused roadmap that we created in line with 'Teknosa of the New Generation' vision, we achieved the best quarterly performance. The pandemic rendered technology an irreplaceable need. Our digital and customer focused transformation helped us serve the ever-changing technology needs the best. We reached our target of sustainable growth and profitability during this tough period, in which most organizations were facing severe challenges. In addition to our record-breaking sales and rising performance, we managed to build an agile and resilient organization. We focus on making our processes lean and shaping the future based on data, by speeding up digital transformation. We will raise the bar in customer experience and satisfaction at all times and platforms."

Highlighting the acceleration of the digital transformation at Teknosa following the pandemic, Bülent Gürcan, Teknosa General Manager, emphasized significant competitive advantages and opportunities for the company for the upcoming period. Bülent Gürcan said, "At Teknosa, we keep track of numerous parameters in order to bring together our customers and the products they demand, at the right time, in any channel they wish, in the fastest possible manner, with the best experience, and in the most productive way. Our customers demand uninterrupted experience and fast service. More importantly, they are highly interested in customized solutions. Thanks to our agile organization, strong infrastructure, and data-driven business model, we have undertaken significant initiatives to improve customer experience and reaped the benefits. We create value by offering customer-oriented and innovative services in our online and offline channels. During this period, we have expanded our fast delivery network for online shopping to facilitate access to increasing technology needs. Presently, we provide same day and next day delivery in 48 provinces. We have also initiated curb side pick-up service as a first in the sector. In addition to live-chat and WhatsApp support we will launch video-chat service in a short while to enhance omnichannel experience and one-to-one interaction with our customers. Technology lovers will be able to access our expert colleagues through video chat, get detailed information and experience the products without going to the store. We will develop pioneering solutions in every process, ranging from purchasing to payment options, from delivery to after-sales services to provide our customers with the best experience in the coming period. As we have been in the past 20 years, we will continue to be the reliable and the most popular address of technology in Turkey."

About Teknosa

Teknosa was incorporated in 2000 as a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding to create a sales and marketing platform in the fields of electronics, informatics, communication, personal care, and optics in the technology retail sector. Teknosa is a consumer electronics retail company aiming to serve consumers with its expert staff and offer them the right products with highest service quality and at best prices. As a pioneer in the field of technology retail in Turkey with the most extensive store chain, Teknosa presently provides uninterrupted omnichannel service through its stores, teknosa.com and the mobile platforms. Teknosa is the only technology retailer providing mobile line and communication services with its Teknosacell brand. More detailed information is available at www.teknosa.com.

