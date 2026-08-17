Teradar Announces New German Headquarters to Accelerate Testing and Commercialization of its Pioneering Terahertz Vision and Sensing Products for Autonomous Vehicle Advancement in Europe

Teradar GmbH will strengthen European competitiveness in global self-driving vehicle markets with "Made in Europe" chip components and supply chains

BOSTON and WIESBADEN, Germany, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradar, the US-based developer of the world's first terahertz (THz) vision technology for self driving vehicles, today announced the establishment of Teradar GmbH in Germany, to serve as the company's European headquarters. As Teradar gains commercial traction and continues testing with Europe's top automakers for production-readiness of its Terahertz Imaging sensors, the establishment of Teradar GmbH is a new opportunity to advance Europe's competitiveness in the most advanced perception technologies and custom chips for global self-driving vehicle enablement.

While ADAS and AD technologies like cameras, radar and LiDAR have improved vehicle safety, these approaches still fail in real-world scenarios: at night, in poor weather, or when vulnerable users are in close proximity to vehicles or other objects. This critical gap underscores the need for Terahertz Imaging, which delivers 20x the resolution of existing radar, provides all–weather reliability in fog, rain and snow, in a solid-state design at a cost lower than lidar. After recently announcing its first paid evaluation program with a major German automaker on June 16, Teradar is uniquely positioned to help the EU industry advance vehicle safety and autonomous driving functionality.

Europe has publicly funded over €130 million in developing safety-critical sensing and automated driving technologies for adverse weather conditions, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for an "AI-first, safety-first" approach. She pressed for a unified effort to advance self-driving cars, emphasizing potential benefits for the automotive sector and road safety, while bolstering industrial competitiveness.

"Europe has taken an early leadership position on AV advancement, and the safety benefits of Terahertz Imaging will ensure that trajectory," said Dr. Gunnar Juergens, Senior Vice President of BD and Customer Success. "Only Europe can produce the chips necessary to realize this global technology. This is a unique opportunity to secure technology leadership in a chip technology that is fundamental for automated driving and safety."

Fast deployment of Terahertz Imaging in Europe offers a pivotal opportunity to re-attain technology leadership in vehicle safety and autonomy. European chip manufacturers and automotive OEMs are targeting equipment integration on vehicles from 2028 onwards, contingent on timely updates to European regulations. Regulatory support will be a key success factor in enabling rapid progress toward deployment. Industry leaders across Europe – including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, CARIAD, STMicroelectronics, Valeo, Forvia-Hella, and CLAAS – have voiced their support for immediate compatibility studies on Terahertz Imaging technology.

"Next-generation AVs must perform reliably in real-world weather and lighting, not just ideal test conditions. Technologies like ours are inherently aligned with Europe's trajectory on public safety, environmental robustness and regional competitiveness," concluded Juergens. "Our goal with Teradar GmbH is to enable European manufacturers to meet and exceed the rising performance bar set in Europe, ensuring compatibility with future global safety standards while supporting the rapid deployment of reliable, weather-resilient automated-driving systems for the safety of all."

About Teradar

Teradar is pioneering a new era in perception with the world's first terahertz vision sensor, delivering ultra-high resolution imaging in any weather or lighting condition. Founded in Boston by a pioneering team from MIT and Stanford with more than 20 years of expertise spanning automotive engineering, advanced chip design, electromagnetics, photonics, and systems engineering, Teradar's solid-state chip technology unlocks safer, smarter vehicles and opens the door to transformative applications in mobility, defense, and beyond. For more information, visit us online at teradar.com.