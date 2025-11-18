TIC Holding Schweiz / Winterberg acquire LCBE SA

TIC Holding Schweiz AG, a buy–build–and–technologize platform financed by Winterberg Investment X and managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, has acquired LCBE Laboratoire de Contrôle bétons, enrobés et sols SA , headquartered in Bossonnes in Fribourg, Switzerland.

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LCBE SA, headquartered in Bossonnens, Fribourg, an accredited testing laboratory specializing in construction material testing and related consulting services, has been acquired retroactively as of 1 January 2025 by TIC Holding Schweiz AG. The company will continue to operate as an independent entity and testing laboratory within TIC Holding Schweiz. With this acquisition, the Group expands both its geographic footprint and service offering in construction materials testing across Switzerland. The previous owner, Daniel De Nicola, will remain with the company as Managing Director.

"Marking the next chapter: TIC Holding Schweiz AG and LCBE SA celebrate the closing of their partnership in Lausanne. From left to right: Stephan Greber, Pedro Lourenço, Xavier Oulevey, Fabian Kröher, Daniel de Nicola, Ralph Nowak, Lorenzo Tencati, Tjardo Starsberg, Florian Angstmann, Claudio D’Amico."

Commenting on the transaction, Daniel De Nicola said: "I am delighted that LCBE has joined such a dynamic and high-performing corporate group. Together, we will continue LCBE's successful growth trajectory while preserving its full independence. I would also like to emphasize that nothing will change for our clients or employees – all points of contact remain in place, and we will continue to operate with the reliability, superior quality, and productive working environment that our teams are known for."

Lorenzo Tencati, Partner at Winterberg and Board Member of TIC Holding Schweiz AG, added: "LCBE is an excellent strategic fit for our activities in construction material testing, particularly in Western Switzerland. Their capabilities enable us to offer our services across nearly the entire country. We are therefore very pleased to welcome LCBE to the Group – and especially to partner with such a highly competent and professional team."

Ralph Nowak, Partner at Winterberg, continued: "We are excited to see the new ideas and fresh perspectives LCBE will bring to our Group. Together, we already form the leading provider in Switzerland, and we will continue to drive forward key initiatives such as digitalization and artificial intelligence. Our clear objective is to ensure that employees and clients alike benefit from improved, transparent processes and from the synergies within the Group."

Winterberg actively seeks acquisitions in Switzerland in the accredited testing and calibration sector, particularly in the fields of construction and infrastructure, as well as industrial metrology and materials testing. TIC Holding Schweiz is being continuously expanded to ensure comprehensive coverage of all relevant service areas and regions across Switzerland. Winterberg is currently in active discussions with several additional companies.

About LCBE SA

LCBE Laboratoire de Contrôle bétons, enrobés et sols SA, based in Bossonnens in the canton of Fribourg, Switzerland, has been operating as a testing laboratory for the construction and building materials industry since 1985 and is accredited according to ISO IEC 17025 (STS 0159).

LCBE offers a comprehensive suite of testing and consulting services for construction professionals – including architects, engineers, contractors, asphalt and concrete producers, gravel and aggregate suppliers, and municipal service providers. Its primary services include testing procedures for concrete, asphalt, and bitumen, as well as certification of these materials in accordance with applicable standards.

In addition, LCBE's specialists provide advisory services related to the repair or damage assessment of structures, roads, and waterproofing systems, support for testing facilities, production monitoring for building materials, and consulting in construction material recycling.

About TIC Holding Schweiz AG

TIC Holding Schweiz aims to become one of the leading corporate groups in Switzerland, with the client at the centre. It also places a strong emphasis on quality, excellence and diversity. The holding company actively seeks small and medium–sized enterprises in the field of accredited testing, inspection and certification services, preferably in succession situations. By fostering an entrepreneurial culture and adopting the latest technologies across all corporate functions, it targets above–average growth and returns. TIC Holding Schweiz is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Grünwald near Munich, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages private–equity investment funds focused primarily on succession solutions in the small and mid–cap segment. On this basis, buy–build–and–technologize platforms are developed, such as—currently—TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG. Winterberg Group AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office investing in private equity—including funds managed by Winterberg Advisory—as well as selectively in real estate and other asset classes. Both Winterberg Advisory and Winterberg Group are led by their founding partners Florian Brickenstein, Fabian Kröher, Ralph Nowak and Lorenzo Tencati.

Further information on TIC Holding Schweiz AG: www.tic-holding.ch

Further information on LCBE SA: www.lcbe.ch

Further information on the other group companies of TIC Holding Schweiz AG: www.metron-labo.ch, www.transgeo.ch

Further information on Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG: www.winterberg.group

Information on the Swiss platform Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG, also managed by Winterberg, can be found at www.healthcare-holding.ch

