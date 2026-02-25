Trip.com Group named ITB Innovator 2026 and returns to ITB Berlin as Official Ticket Sponsor

Recognised as ITB Innovator 2026 for connected AI-driven travel solutions

Selected for ITB Berlin 2026 AI Guided Tour

European-Asia travel insights to be unveiled during pre-ITB press tour

Executive panels exploring AI, data & future travel strategies in Europe

BERLIN, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group returns to ITB Berlin 2026 as Official Ticket Sponsor and has been named an ITB Innovator 2026, reinforcing its expanding role in the European travel ecosystem. In line with ITB's 2026 theme, "Leading Tourism into Balance," the Group will demonstrate how AI and data-driven technologies are translating travel trends into measurable partner impact across planning, distribution, and customer engagement.

"ITB Berlin is where we deepen collaboration with destinations, suppliers and technology partners across Europe. This year we're bringing fresh European insights and showing how AI and data can turn those trends into practical outcomes, from smarter distribution and personalisation to a more reliable end-to-end traveller experience. Our focus is measurable partner impact and a smoother journey for travellers," said Casper Maasdam, Managing Director Europe, Operations at Trip.com Group.

ITB Innovator 2026: Recognised for connected AI-Driven travel solutions

Trip.com Group has been named an ITB Innovator 2026 in recognition of Trip Community, its connected travel ecosystem designed to deliver measurable technical, social, and economic impact in tourism. Trip Community links inspiration, planning, and booking into a seamless end-to-end experience. At its core are AI-powered tools such as TripGenie and Trip.Planner, which help travellers plan with greater confidence while enabling destinations and partners to reach customers more efficiently through smarter distribution and data-led personalisation. By integrating AI capabilities into a connected platform environment, Trip Community supports a more reliable, efficient, and balanced travel ecosystem.

Featured in the ITB AI Guided Tour

Recognised as an ITB Innovator 2026, Trip.com Group will also feature in the ITB AI Guided Tour, further reinforcing its leadership in applied AI innovation. The tour spotlights companies transforming tourism through artificial intelligence. During the session on Tuesday, 3 March (14:00–14:20) at the Group's booth, Regional Director Nithya Ramesh will demonstrate how Trip.com delivers end-to-end travel inspiration and services before, during, and after the trip. The presentation will highlight AI capabilities including TripGenie, Trip.Planner, and AI-powered customer service solutions. Registration is available via the ITB website.

Pre-ITB press tour: European-Asia travel insights

Ahead of ITB Berlin's official opening, Trip.com Group will participate in the pre-opening press tour on Monday, 2 March. Casper Maasdam, Managing Director Europe Operations, will present a preview of the company's latest study* on Europe-to-Asia travel trends, conducted across five key European markets: Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and France.

Early findings reveal strong interest among European travellers in Asia, with nature and scenery (40%) and historical and cultural heritage (37%) cited as top travel inspirations, followed by influences from film, TV, and personal recommendations. Technology improvements, such as online booking platforms (37%) and AI-powered translation apps (35%), also play a significant role in motivating travel.

Further insights for the five European markets, with a special focus on travel trends in Germany, will be unveiled during the press tour session.

Media attending ITB Berlin can request a briefing or join the press tour stop.

*Quantitative online survey conducted on behalf of Trip.com Group by OnePoll between 19–27 January 2026. Sample: 6,000 adults (nationally representative) across five European markets — 2,000 UK, 1,000 each in FR, DE, ES, IT.

Executive speaking engagements

Trip.com Group's European leadership team will contribute to high-level discussions at the ITB Convention, sharing insights on how data, AI, and platform innovation are reshaping the future of travel:

Casper Maasdam, Managing Director Europe Operations – The Critical Success Factors in a Data-Driven Sales World

Tuesday, 3 March 2026 | 12:20–13:00 | Hall 7.1b Blue Stage

The session will examine how AI-enabled insights and integrated digital ecosystems are transforming travel sales strategies, enhancing personalisation and optimising distribution in an increasingly data-driven landscape.

Nithya Ramesh, Regional Director – Beyond Flights and Hotels – Does the Future of Tour Operating Lie in the Stay?

Tuesday, 3 March 2026 | 11:20–12:00 | Hall 7.1b Blue Stage

Nithya will explore the evolution of tour operating through the lens of Trip.com Group's innovation, highlighting how digital booking ecosystems are expanding beyond traditional air and hotel models.

Strengthening Industry Collaboration

Returning as Official Ticket Sponsor, Trip.com Group reaffirms its long-term commitment to global tourism collaboration and industry connectivity. Its expanded presence at ITB Berlin 2026, through innovation recognition, AI showcase participation, data insights, and executive leadership, underscores its role as a valuable partner for destinations, travel providers, and technology stakeholders across Europe.

Attendees are invited to visit Trip.com Group at Hall 9 | Booth 121 to discover the Group's latest innovations and partnership opportunities.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

