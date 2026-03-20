VARON Focuses on Respiratory Wellness Amid Germany's Spring Pollen Allergy Season

BERLIN, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring unfolds across Germany, rising pollen levels are triggering widespread pollen allergie, affecting millions with symptoms such as shortness of breath, nasal congestion, and fatigue. In response, VARON underscores the importance of respiratory wellness by introducing advanced oxygen concentrators designed to support daily breathing during allergy season.

Seasonal allergens can significantly impact quality of life, particularly for individuals with existing respiratory sensitivities. From March 4th to 31st, VARON is offering up to 25% off selected devices as part of its Spring Seasonal Sale, including the VARON VP-8G Portable Oxygen Concentrator and the VARON VH-3 PRO Home Oxygen Concentrator .

Portable Oxygen Concentrator for Everyday Mobility

The VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator offers a lightweight, travel-friendly solution for individuals seeking freedom and flexibility. Weighing just 1.98 kg, it enables users to stay active outdoors—even during peak pollen periods.

Key features:

8 pulse flow levels with 93% ± 3% oxygen purity



Dual-mode delivery for efficient oxygen supply



Quiet operation (≤48 dB)



Replaceable battery and filters

Whether enjoying a walk in the park or commuting, the VP-8G supports consistent oxygen delivery without limiting mobility.

Reliable Home Oxygen Concentrator

For in-home respiratory support, the VH-3 PRO home oxygen concentrator offers continuous oxygen flow and multi-functional capability. It is designed to meet the needs of users requiring consistent oxygen therapy in a comfortable home environment.

Key features:

Continuous flow (1–10 levels), up to 93% ± 3% at lower settings



Oxygen and nebulizer therapy functions



Quiet operation and up to 72 hours continuous use



Timer, LCD display, and safety alarms

With its user-friendly design and mobility features, the VH-3 PRO is suitable for a wide range of users, including seniors, professionals, and students managing seasonal respiratory discomfort.

Addressing Spring Allergy Challenges

As pollen concentrations rise, maintaining clean indoor air, limiting exposure, and supporting oxygen intake can help alleviate discomfort. VARON oxygen concentrators are engineered to deliver stable, high-purity oxygen, helping users breathe more comfortably and maintain daily routines during allergy season.

By focusing on innovation, portability, and ease of use, VARON continues to provide practical solutions for respiratory wellness—empowering individuals across Germany to navigate spring with greater confidence and comfort.

For more information, visit the official VARON website to explore its full range of oxygen solutions.

Media Contact

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.de/

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