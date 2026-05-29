VARON Prepares Customers for Summer Mobility With Seasonal Savings on Oxygen Concentrators

BERLIN, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As seasonal conditions shift from spring into summer, VARON is highlighting increased focus on mobility and respiratory support for users preparing for warmer weather, travel, and outdoor activity. The company is offering up to 33% off across all oxygen concentrators.

With rising temperatures and increased seasonal activity, reliable oxygen support becomes more important for individuals managing long-term respiratory conditions. VARON emphasizes lightweight, travel-ready oxygen machines designed to support independence, comfort, and daily mobility during seasonal transitions.

As part of the promotion, VARON is also offering an additional €20 instant discount on select VP series models, including the VP2, VP6, and VP8G, applied on top of storewide savings.

The VARON VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator provides adjustable pulse flow (1–5 levels) with a stable oxygen concentration of 93% ± 3%. Its compact 2.2 kg design and replaceable battery support daily mobility and travel use.

The VARON VP-6 portable oxygen concentrator delivers continuous flow oxygen adjustable up to 6 levels and includes integrated nebulization functionality, supporting users who need flexible respiratory assistance during daily routines or travel.

The VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator features 8 flow levels and an intelligent dual-mode system with automatic pulse backup, designed to maintain consistent oxygen delivery during irregular breathing patterns and extended use.

The VL-2 mobile oxygen concentrator weighs 1.5 kg and provides continuous oxygen flow of 3 L/min, designed for users seeking a simple, highly portable solution for everyday use.

The VH-3 home oxygen concentrator is also included in the seasonal campaign, offered at a 27% price reduction, along with an additional €20 instant discount and a complimentary nebulizer set, providing added value for users seeking enhanced respiratory support options.

Tips for Seasonal Changes and Summer Preparation

VARON recommends maintaining device performance during seasonal transitions:

Replace nasal cannulas regularly for hygiene and airflow quality

Clean or replace filters monthly depending on usage

Keep filters free from dust and seasonal pollen buildup

Monitor battery levels more frequently during travel or outdoor activity

Store devices in a cool, dry place when not in use

As spring transitions into summer, VARON remains focused on supporting accessible respiratory care solutions that promote independence and mobility during seasonal travel and daily life.

This promotion is available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

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Website: https://varoninc.de/