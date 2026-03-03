BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Although winter is coming to an end, the cold weather usually lasts for a couple of weeks across Germany, VARON continue to emphasize respiratory protection and heart health awareness. Cold temperatures, dry indoor heating, and seasonal viruses can increase breathing difficulty for seniors and individuals managing chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. During winter months, maintaining stable oxygen levels and comfortable breathing environments becomes especially important for daily wellness.

Healthcare experts note that winter air is typically drier, which may irritate airways and reduce natural respiratory comfort. Reduced outdoor activity during colder months can also impact circulation and overall oxygen intake.

"Accessible respiratory support at home can help families maintain better quality of life during winter months," said the company's CEO.

Daily Winter Health Protection Recommendations

Healthcare specialists recommend several habits to help support respiratory wellness during winter:

Maintain balanced indoor humidity to help protect airway moisture

Stay hydrated to support lung and respiratory system function

Perform light indoor exercises to promote circulation

Monitor breathing comfort during sleep and rest periods

Avoid long exposure to cold air without adequate protection

These practices help reduce respiratory strain while supporting overall heart and lung wellness throughout the winter season.

Home Oxygen Therapy for Winter Comfort

For households seeking additional respiratory support, VARON recommends its home respiratory wellness technology as a supportive solution for winter breathing comfort. The VARON VH-3 Pro oxygen concentrator for home use provides continuous oxygen therapy designed for long-term daily operation.

The device supports winter wellness by delivering stable oxygen flow for indoor environments where heating systems can reduce air moisture. Its quiet performance helps users maintain restful sleep environments during long winter nights. Energy-efficient operation also supports extended use for seniors who require consistent breathing comfort throughout the day.

The VH-3 Pro home oxygen concentrator also features intelligent oxygen humidification technology, helping reduce dryness irritation often caused by winter heating systems. Users can operate the device quietly during work, study, or sleep routines thanks to its low noise performance.

Commitment to Respiratory Wellness

VARON continues expanding accessible respiratory wellness solutions for German households facing seasonal health challenges. The company aims to support modern home health management through smart oxygen therapy technology.

