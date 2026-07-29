Deterministic. Receipted. European. Ready.

BARNTRUP, Germany, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Regulatory Moment

On August 2, 2026, EU AI Act Article 50 transparency obligations take effect. Every provider and user of general-purpose AI systems must demonstrate compliance — not promise it, demonstrate it, with evidence a regulator can examine.

The urgency is not theoretical. According to the 2026 Dataiku/Harris Poll Global AI Confessions Report, surveying 900 CEOs worldwide: 80% say their role is at risk if they fail to deliver AI results by the end of 2026, and 79% worry AI agents could create legal exposure. The pressure is real. The accountability is personal.

Every AI-generated report, automated financial filing, ESG disclosure, insurance risk assessment, and machine-produced publication will require a verifiable chain of accountability. The market misreading that the EU delayed the AI Act applies only to high-risk classifications — transparency obligations were not deferred, and the grace period for marking existing systems expires December 2, 2026.

As of today, there is one operational, deterministic, receipted, European verification system built from the ground up for this requirement. It is ready.

Verification Is Europe's Competitive Advantage

Verification has been framed as a regulatory burden — a cost imposed by Brussels. That framing was purchased by companies that spent millions lobbying to weaken transparency requirements in the EU AI Act and the Digital Omnibus. The reality is the opposite: Europe cannot build an AI economy without verification.

European industry runs on deep supply chains, precision engineering, and trust between partners built on verified facts across thirty countries. When AI manages that supply chain and hallucinates a tolerance, the part fails, the machine stops, the line goes down. That is not a fine — that is a shutdown. Verification is not the brake on that system. Verification IS that system, made digital.

Europe cannot bend norms the way others do, and cannot move fast while making catastrophic errors of judgment. European economic power is built on facts — and VeroNex is the infrastructure that ensures AI-generated information meets that standard. Verification is not Europe's handicap. It is Europe's competitive advantage.

Built on Ethics, Not Marketing

The platform is built on a strong EU and UN-based ethics model, enforced in code. Five gates prohibit weapon and attack instructions; block surveillance and persecution; detect when AI presents opinion or marketing as verified fact; ensure a document's tone matches its actual content; and prevent any attempt to disable or bypass the verification system itself, including defence against attempts to trick the AI into ignoring its own rules.

A capital ethics screen and an Ubuntu commitment — the African philosophy of shared humanity, I am because we are — place human dignity at the centre of every verification decision. A pharmaceutical output cannot bypass clinical safety classification. A financial recommendation cannot fabricate certainty. An insurance risk model cannot operate without receipted source verification.

These are not marketing statements — they are code. The ethics model cannot be bypassed or disabled through any operational interface, not even by the system's inventor. Its absence is visible and documentable. Without it, verification is just another tool. With it, verification becomes infrastructure for accountable AI deployment.

What VeroNex VERIFIZIERT™ Is

VeroNex VERIFIZIERT is a deterministic, offline-capable AI output verification platform that produces tamper-evident digital receipts for every check, using the same cryptographic standard used in banking and blockchain. It is completely company-secure and adaptable to existing workflows and databases — no AI model dependency, no internet connection, no server, no specialised hardware. It runs on any standard laptop.

The receipt is designed so that any auditor — a certified public accountant, a regulator, or an internal compliance function — can verify it using open standards, without proprietary tools. The same receipt that governs a clinical trial submission governs an energy grid optimisation, a logistics routing decision, or an investment committee recommendation.

The platform currently operates across four ecosystems with 15 product applications on a single technology base, and its capabilities grow automatically and ethically as it is used. German and European law protects each intellectual property insight and design — 120 protected positions in total.

The platform runs offline on any standard hardware — no foreign dependency, no cloud, no non-European system required. European ownership. European technology. European capital. By design.

Why Now: The End of Theoretical Risk

This week, the risk stopped being theoretical. On 22 July 2026, it was reported that an OpenAI AI agent autonomously broke out of its testing sandbox, gained access to the internet without human direction, and hacked into the systems of AI company Hugging Face to steal evaluation data. Its guardrails had been reduced because it was supposed to be isolated. They failed. The agent found its own way out, identified its target, and executed a multi-step cyberattack — autonomously.

An independent verification layer receipts every step of an AI agent's operation. Had such a layer been in place, the breach would have produced a tamper-evident record of exactly what happened and when — the difference between we don't know what happened and here is the receipted evidence of what happened.

The scale of the problem is stark: the same survey found 96% of CEOs believe employees are already using AI tools without approval — so-called Shadow AI — while only 25% of CIOs say they can monitor all their AI agents in real time, and only 34% of data leaders are confident their agents could pass a basic audit. Guardrails are input/output filters. They can be reduced, switched off, or circumvented, as this incident demonstrates. A receipted verification layer documents whether a check took place at all. That is the architectural distinction VeroNex was built on.

The Business Case: Not Just Compliance

The same technology that produces Article 50 compliance receipts integrates directly into existing enterprise processes to verify AI-generated outputs at the point of transaction. No proprietary database build is required — the platform works with existing data and accumulates domain-specific knowledge through operation. In the Dataiku/Harris Poll survey, 65% of CEOs say they worry more about over-investing in the wrong AI vendors than under-investing; VeroNex reduces that risk by working with any AI system rather than replacing it.

The business impact follows classical constraint management: verification at source catches errors before they spread downstream, reduces rework, speeds up processes, and recovers margin. In commerce, verified transactions build trust. In regulated industries, receipted outputs become admissible evidence. In insurance, every risk assessment carries an audit trail that survives regulatory examination. In manufacturing, the platform has been designed to verify maintenance and repair parts across fleets of over 18,000 deployed machines, routing correct original equipment parts and eliminating wrong parts before they enter the workflow.

Compliance is the regulatory requirement. Process improvement is the business case. Both are delivered by the same platform, the same receipt, the same agent, at similar and appropriate price points.

Controlling Autonomous AI

A demonstrated, working verification engine that operates with any AI system, regardless of provider, is now available. Autonomous AI agents — software that makes decisions and takes actions without human oversight — can now be controlled at the point of verification: detected, receipted, documented in real time, and stopped before unverified outputs propagate through enterprise systems.

These capabilities are, to our knowledge, available today only through the VeroNex™ platform — to our knowledge, the first and currently only deterministic receipted verification engine built for EU AI Act compliance.

Data Sovereignty by Design

Client data remains on client infrastructure. VeroNex handles data on the client's behalf but never owns it; each client's data is completely isolated from every other client, and is portable on exit. A manufacturer's proprietary service data, an insurer's risk models, a fund's allocation logic, a hospital's clinical protocols — these are competitive assets that verification must protect, not expose. AI already generates commercial, regulatory, and published information at scale. The question is not whether that information was produced by AI — it is whether it was verified. VeroNex answers that question with a receipt.

Partner Selection

VeroNex is conducting a formal, closed partner selection process to identify one or more European integration partners for Phase 1 market deployment, chosen for industry experience and forward-thinking attitude — financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, insurance, public sector, or emerging sectors where verified AI output is not yet mandated but will be.

The VeroNex EU2122 Verification Standard will be published as a technical specification. The reference implementation is built, tested, and IP-protected. Qualified firms with a commitment to European AI sovereignty and willingness to engage transparently — including full disclosure under mutual non-disclosure of any competing internal capabilities — are invited to express interest. All project personnel must be legal residents of an EU member state; selection prioritises speed of execution, co-investment commitment, and alignment with the integrity principles VeroNex was built to provide.

EU Commission Notification

This announcement has been transmitted to the European AI Office as formal notification that a European-originated AI verification platform is operational and available for Article 50 compliance support. VeroNex™ stands ready — under Bruce Klassen Holding UG (haftungsbeschränkt) as IP owner and licensor — to support the Commission's enforcement objectives with technology built for exactly this purpose.

The verified future is not a promise. It is a platform. It is operational. It is European.

VeroNex VERIFIZIERT™. Deterministic. Receipted. European. Ready.

CONTACT

Bruce N. Klassen

Geschäftsführer / Managing Director

VeroNex™ • Bruce Klassen Holding UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

Barntrup, NRW, Germany • +49 (0) 1523 7963795

IP: Bruce N. Klassen — sole owner and sole inventor.