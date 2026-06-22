Wildlife Organisation Increases Fawn Rescues by 20 Times with DJI Matrice 4 Series

DJI and Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal case study reveals growth in annual fawn rescues from around 15 to more than 300 using DJI Matrice 4T and Matrice 4TD thermal imaging drones

SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today published a new video case study revealing how Bavarian wildlife rescue organization, Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal, uses DJI Matrice 4T and Matrice 4TD thermal imaging drones to locate and rescue vulnerable fawns hidden in tall meadow grass ahead of the annual mowing season. This case study demonstrates how conservation organizations across Germany can use DJI Enterprise drones with advanced camera technology to effectively operate with professional efficiency.

DJI and Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal case study reveals growth in annual fawn rescues from around 15 to more than 300 using DJI Matrice 4T and Matrice 4TD thermal imaging drones

With the DJI Matrice 4 Series, "we can keep them in the air longer, cover more ground without intermediate landings, and survey fields faster and with even more precision thanks to RTK. Also, AI features help pilots reliably spot fawns. On an operation day, that easily adds another 50% more area coverage compared to the previous generation of drone technology," said Tim Rau, Pilot and Chairman of Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal. RTK (Real-Time Kinematic positioning) allows the drones to achieve centimeter-level location accuracy, helping pilots pinpoint a fawn's exact position in the field.

From Human Chains to Thermal Imaging

Every spring, thousands of fawns, leverets, and ground-nesting birds are killed by mowing machinery across Germany. Young fawns instinctively freeze when threatened, a natural defense mechanism that protects them from predators but leaves them vulnerable to farm equipment. Traditionally, this work was done on foot – with volunteers walking through the meadows in lines, extremely labor-intensive work.

Today, with DJI's intelligent drone technology and thermal imaging, Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal can locate these hidden animals more quickly and efficiently before mowing begins. The operators in the case study used the Matrice 4 Series' thermal imaging, zoom, and precision positioning to spot heat signatures in vegetation, verify them visually, and direct ground teams to the exact location, enabling rescue before mowing starts. The Matrice 4TD's weather-resistant build keeps operations running in difficult conditions. Also, both models support customized smart detection, enabling users to develop and deploy their own recognition capabilities, such as fawn detection, through simple model training and quantization.

Since integrating drone technology into their workflow, the group's annual rescue count has grown from roughly 10-15 to between 300 and 350 fawns. The impact extends beyond wildlife conservation, helping farmers proceed with mowing operations confident that fields have been safely cleared of hidden animals.

Conservation Best Practices

The case study provides a step-by-step guide on the rescue process, including drone operations, fawn handling, and safe release. First, the thermal imaging drone flies above the meadow through pre-programmed automatic missions or manually at an altitude of 80 to 100 meters. Beyond its hardware specifications, the Matrice 4 Series is designed as an open, intelligent aerial platform. This has empowered organizations to independently develop and deploy custom detection algorithm models, fully integrated across both visual and thermal imaging.

When the thermal camera detects a heat source, the pilot can immediately switch to split-screen view on the controller and use the zoom camera to identify the animal from above. If the source is confirmed to be a fawn, its location is pinned to centimeter-level accuracy using the drone's GPS and shared instantly with the ground team.

Watch the full interview with Rehkitz-Rettung Mangfalltal here: https://youtu.be/nV1Nc8VJ4EY

Learn about their fawn rescue workflow here: https://youtu.be/E-5Gxsc3WKE

Availability

The DJI Matrice 4T and Matrice 4TD are available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.