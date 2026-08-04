DJI Mic Mini 2S Launches Globally, Equipping Creators with Internal Recording Up to 28 Hours and AI-Upgraded Noise Canceling

Newest mini wireless microphone from DJI eliminates the stress of unpredictable acoustics with 32-bit float internal recording, and two levels of AI noise canceling

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and innovative camera technology, today introduces DJI Mic Mini 2S, the first mini wireless mic from DJI with internal recording capabilities. Expanding on the recently launched DJI Mic Mini 2, the next level of this product series is built for creators who need to reliably capture every detail in a compact, flexible form. DJI Mic Mini 2S delivers 32-bit internal recording with up to 28 hours of storage, 4TX + 1RX cross-gen connectivity, and two levels of AI noise canceling to support every recording scenario – from solo shoots to on-the-street interviews, podcasts, and multi-person productions.

True Sound, Secured Audio Capture

DJI Mic Mini 2S offers creators a more secure approach to audio capture, reducing the risk of lost takes and making it easier to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments with confidence, even in unpredictable recording environments. Support for 32-bit float internal recording gives creators greater flexibility when handling dynamic sound levels in post. This means creators can vividly capture a wide dynamic range, from faint whispers to sudden roars, without clipping. Each transmitter features approximately 14.5GB of built-in storage that can record up to 28 hours of audio in default 24-bit mode.

Clear Voices, Polished Sound

DJI Mic Mini 2S gives creators precise control over how their audio sounds. Two-level AI noise canceling adapts to different recording conditions. The Basic level reduces indoor background sounds such as fans, air conditioning, and reverb, while the Strong level cuts through aggressive outdoor noise to keep speech clear. To protect against sudden volume spikes, Clipping Control automatically attenuates audio in volatile environments, while Loudness Balance dynamically maintains consistent output levels for interviews and live streams. Creators can further shape their sound with three voice tone presets — Regular for balanced, natural audio, Bright for added clarity and presence, and Rich for a fuller, warmer tone — making it easy to achieve polished results with minimal post-production effort.

Flexible Multi-Person Creation

DJI Mic Mini 2S is designed to support more ambitious recording setups. One receiver (RX) can be connected to up to four transmitters (TX) at once, making the system well-suited for roundtable discussions, podcasts, interviews, and small-group productions. It is also compatible with previous generations of DJI microphones, including Mic Mini and Mic Mini 2 transmitters, as well as DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver. This offers a cost-effective way for creators to upgrade and expand their existing equipment as they move into multi-person content.

Ultra-Compact, Ultra-Capable

Compact, versatile, and discreet, DJI Mic Mini 2S is built to stay out of the way while still fitting naturally into a wide range of workflows. The transmitter weighs approximately 12g and supports both clip and magnetic attachment options, making it easier to wear comfortably and position near the sound source. The magnetic front cover is detachable, letting creators personalize their mic to their outfits. First introduced with the Mic Mini 2, eight colorful magnetic front covers are available and sold separately. For even more flair, the DJI Mic Mini 2S Time Series Magnetic Front Cover — designed in collaboration with internationally renowned illustration artist Victo Ngai — offers designs that capture the different stages of life and inspire creativity at every step of the audio journey. Whether creators are filming casually, traveling light, or working quickly between locations, DJI Mic Mini 2S is designed for easier everyday use.

Seamless Integration Across the DJI Ecosystem

DJI Mic Mini 2S transmitters connect natively to select Osmo cameras, including Osmo Pocket 4P, Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Osmo Action 6. Without requiring a receiver, it can deliver 48kHz 24-bit premium audio directly to these devices. This OsmoAudio Direct Connection simplifies setup for creators already working within the DJI ecosystem, enabling a streamlined, cable-free workflow that pairs naturally with DJI's imaging lineup.

Availability

DJI Mic Mini 2S is available starting today through store.dji.com and authorized retail partners.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/mic-mini-2s

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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