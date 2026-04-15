ZPMC Develops Two Industry Standards for Smart Port Crane Technology

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ZPMC

15 Apr, 2026, 03:04 GMT

New specifications set baseline for intelligent quay and gantry crane systems and support next phase of port automation

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) has led the development of two industry standards for smart port equipment: Technical Specifications for Intelligent Technology of Quay Cranes and Technical Specifications for Intelligent Technology of Gantry Cranes. The standards have been issued by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and will take effect on September 1, 2026.

The release sets a technical baseline for intelligent crane systems, helping standardize quay and gantry crane automation across port environments.

Quay and gantry cranes are mission-critical equipment in port operations. The new standards define technical and safety requirements, along with testing and inspection protocols, for intelligent control systems deployed across operating scenarios. They provide a basis for more consistent engineering, manufacturing, and system integration at scale across port equipment.

The standards are expected to accelerate adoption of automation technologies in port operations, enhance system reliability under real-world operating conditions, and establish clearer performance benchmarks for operators and port authorities.

In the first quarter of this year, ZPMC also participated in the development of seven additional national and industry standards, further strengthening its role in shaping technical benchmarks for next-generation port equipment.

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