ZPMC Europe Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZPMC Europe, the regional headquarters of Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), has recently released its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report details the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of ZPMC, its Europe regional center and other affiliated entities across the region.

In corporate governance, ZPMC upheld the highest standards of integrity and compliance in 2024, strictly adhering to international conventions and local regulations. The company regards safety as its "lifeline," ensuring safe and sustainable development across all operations. Throughout the year, ZPMC completed after-sales service projects in Wilhelmshaven and Bremerhaven in Germany and at the EECV terminal in the Netherlands, enhancing customer satisfaction and supporting coordinated business growth.

In cultural care and international cooperation, ZPMC Europe placed strong emphasis on employee rights and well-being while supporting local talent recruitment and cross-cultural integration. The company continued to strengthen partnerships across Europe, helping build a sustainable supply chain and industrial ecosystem and contributing to local infrastructure development and community engagement. In 2024, ZPMC made notable appearances at the TOC Europe Exhibition in the Netherlands and the Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) Exhibition in Norway, and donated Chinese cultural books and ZPMC quay crane models to the HanHua Chinese School in Hamburg.

In environmental management, ZPMC Europe embedded sustainability throughout its decision-making and operational processes. Aligned with the EU's green transition objectives, the company applied automation and smart technologies to support the development of eco-efficient, intelligent ports, delivering high-performance, low-carbon end-to-end solutions. In 2024, ZPMC delivered customized next-generation quay cranes to the Port of Hamburg, partnered with the Port of Felixstowe in the United Kingdom to replace traditional fuel-powered equipment with new-energy machinery, and supplied automated rail-mounted gantry cranes to Liverpool's Peel Ports. These efforts enhanced operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact, empowering Peel's operations with greener, more efficient capabilities. Internally, ZPMC Europe adopted sustainable office practices, combining energy-saving measures with environmental training to cultivate a resource-efficient workplace and advance its commitment to lowering its carbon footprint.

Looking ahead, ZPMC Europe will continue to enhance its ESG practices and remain committed to driving the industry's sustainable future together with its European partners through eco-friendly and innovative solutions.

