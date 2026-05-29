ZPMC STS Cranes Earn Recognition in China's Manufacturing Champion Program for Third Consecutive Cycle

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE) recently released the 2025-2027 list of National Manufacturing Single Champion Products. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)'s flagship product, the ship-to-shore (STS) container crane, was included in the latest group of products recognized under China's Manufacturing Single Champion program for the 2025-2027 period.

ZPMC's STS cranes are deployed at ports across six continents and serve the global shipping and port industry. Its equipment has been used in more than 70% of automated terminal projects worldwide. ZPMC has developed a series of advanced STS cranes tailored to diverse terminal operational needs, including the world's largest 3E plus STS crane, low-profile cranes, and low-noise, energy-efficient models. Its automated STS cranes are in operation at major ports around the world, including Shanghai Yangshan Phase IV, Guangzhou Nansha Phase IV, and Chancay Port in Peru.

The Manufacturing Single Champion Product designation recognizes companies that have long focused on a specialized segment of the manufacturing industry, possess advanced manufacturing technology or production processes, and hold leading global market positions in their product categories. The designation is considered one of China's highest honors for specialized manufacturing. ZPMC first received the designation in 2018, and the latest selection marks the third consecutive cycle in which its STS cranes have been recognized.