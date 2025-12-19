ZPMC Wins First-Ever Crane Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Supporting African Deep-Sea Port Development

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) has signed a contract with DP World to supply four ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes for the Banana Port project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The landmark agreement marks ZPMC's entry into its 111th international market and highlights the company's global competitiveness in the port and terminal equipment sector.

As a leading global supplier of port equipment, ZPMC will reach an important milestone in the localization of critical crane components through this project. While gearboxes and lighting systems were localized in prior deliveries, this order also incorporates domestically produced electrical control systems and buffers, further expanding the proportion of Chinese-developed core technologies.

The Banana Port is a strategically significant deep-water port project jointly launched in December 2021 by DP World and the government of the DRC. The first phase features a 600-meter quay with a designed depth of 18 meters, capable of accommodating the largest container vessels currently in service worldwide. Once completed, the port is expected to become a modern, technology-driven, and highly efficient logistics hub.

ZPMC's delivery of STS cranes will play a key role in supporting Banana Port's development into a regional maritime and logistics hub, strengthening the DRC's connectivity to global trade networks and contributing to more efficient regional commerce and long-term economic growth.

