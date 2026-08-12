Zurich Group Germany Accelerates Digital Transformation with Move to Guidewire Cloud

MUNICH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Group Germany, part of Zurich Insurance Group, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) have announced that Zurich Group Germany will migrate its entire core platform to Guidewire Cloud, with a focus on unlocking agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and expand its digital strategy with Guidewire Jutro to completely modernise its business.

Zurich Group Germany has been a Guidewire customer since 2015, using the platform to power its personal lines underwriting, billing, and claims operations. It will become the most recent Zurich business unit to migrate to Guidewire cloud, which combines resilient, trusted infrastructure with secure cloud services to enhance and extend the power of an insurer's core applications.

Zurich Group Germany will also subscribe to the Guidewire digital platform to rapidly design and deploy personalised customer experiences integrated with their core systems.

"Zurich has a market-wide reputation for creating innovative products and delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA, Guidewire. "Guidewire Cloud gives them the flexibility and agility to build on that success. They will also benefit from our native agentic AI capabilities, which offer built-in governance, security, and compliance right out of the box."

To learn more about how Guidewire Cloud simplifies IT so you can innovate faster, and see how Guidewire Jutro helps you build modern digital insurance experiences, visit guidewire.com.

About Zurich Group Germany

Zurich Group Germany was founded in Berlin in 1875 and is part of the global Zurich Insurance Group. With premium income (2025) of over 6.2 billion euros, investments of more than 52 billion euros, and approximately 5,300 employees, Zurich is one of the leading insurance companies in Germany. In line with its goal of "building a better future together," Zurich offers prevention services that go beyond traditional insurance products to help customers build resilience.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading global multi-line insurer founded more than 150 years ago, which has grown into a business serving more than 82 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories, while delivering industry-leading total shareholder returns.

Reflecting its purpose to 'create a brighter future together,' Zurich offers protection services that go beyond traditional insurance, to support its customers in building resilience. Since 2020, the Zurich Forest project has supported reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil's Atlantic Forest.

The Group has more than 65,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Simon Coughlin

Senior Manager, Public Relations - EMEA

Guidewire Software, Inc.

+44 7436 002 058

[email protected]

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