ZYT Launches Data-Driven Mobile Intelligence Foundation on Brand Gala 2025 Deutschland - English Deutschland - Deutsch ZYT 06 Jan, 2026, 07:49 GMT Artikel teilen Artikel teilen SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZYT unveiled a multi-modal, end-to-end world model designed as a data-driven foundation for mobile intelligence, as the intelligent driving supplier accelerates its expansion from passenger-vehicle ADAS into commercial vehicles and unmanned logistics. The announcement was made at the company's "The 10th year— ZYT Brand Gala 2025", where CEO Shaojie Shen delivered a speech titled "The Wayfarer", outlining a broader shift toward scalable intelligent systems spanning passenger cars, heavy trucks, and specialized autonomous vehicles. Continue Reading

The 10th year—ZYT Brand Gala 2025 Safety-First Architecture and a Differentiated End-to-End Route Scaling Toward High-Level Intelligent Driving Key Announcements: Jointly Defining Unmanned Logistics Vehicles with Leading Commercial Vehicle Companies ZYT unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh

In his keynote address, Shen said that the new foundation model integrates data-driven paradigms, mature large-model architectures, and the integrated hardware-software solution. The approach, he noted, enables ZYT to move beyond traditional passenger-vehicle ADAS into heavy-truck Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) and unmanned logistics applications.

"High-level intelligent systems are no longer defined by a single product or platform," Shen said. "They require a unified, reusable intelligence foundation that can scale across vehicles and scenarios while remaining safe and cost-effective."

Safety-First Architecture and a Differentiated End-to-End Route

Shen described ZYT as a "wayfarer" in the intelligent driving sector—focused on discipline, long-term execution, and user safety. The company continues to invest heavily in system-level safety design, redundancy, and validation, with safety positioned as a prerequisite rather than a trade-off for performance.

In contrast to monolithic end-to-end approaches, ZYT has adopted a differentiated architecture by decomposing Vision-Language-Action (VLA) frameworks into interpretable modules. According to the company, this design addresses two persistent industry challenges: causal reasoning and low-frequency data generation, while significantly reducing deployment and training costs.

Making Intelligent ADAS Accessible for All

ZYT's strategy emphasizes compute and sensor efficiency, targeting the large-volume market for affordable intelligent vehicles. The company aims to bring advanced ADAS capabilities to sub-100,000 RMB A0-class electric vehicles through optimized, low-compute solutions.

ZYT currently serves nine passenger-vehicle OEM customers, supports more than 50 mass-production models, and has over 30 additional models in development. The company noted that its integrated hardware–software delivery model generates per-vehicle revenue two to three times higher than many peers, particularly within the intelligent driving segment for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The company has also pioneered mid-compute L2+ ADAS, delivered the world's first Qualcomm 8775 single-chip cockpit–driving integration, and expanded intelligent driving functions for ICE platforms, establishing itself as a leading Tier 1 supplier in the segment.

These breakthroughs are driven by ZYT's commitment to "Intelligence for All"—making advanced technology not a luxury for the few, but a reality that ensures safe and effortless mobility for all.

Scaling Toward High-Level Intelligent Driving

According to Shen, the industry's next inflection point lies in the transition from L2+ to L3 ADAS driving. Once intelligent driving systems are perceived as reliable, finished products, consumer value assessment will shift from hardware cost ratios to benefits such as time savings and reduced cognitive load.

ZYT has built a unified architecture spanning TDA4 (mid-compute), Snapdragon 8650, and SA8775 cockpit–driving integration, allowing advanced ADAS functions to scale across different compute tiers. On this foundation, the company has developed two high-compute solutions: an L3/L4 system powered by dual Thor chips incorporating proprietary JIMU perception and ZHIZHOU radar, and a cockpit–driving integration solution based on Qualcomm SA8797. This scalable approach has earned recognition from chipmakers such as NVIDIA and Texas Instruments.

"High-level intelligent driving is no longer something that is always five years away," Shen said. "From a technical and product-readiness perspective, it is becoming available anytime—driven by a sustained focus on unlocking creativity and delivering a safe and effortless mobility for all."

Key Announcements: Jointly Defining Unmanned Logistics Vehicles with Leading Commercial Vehicle Companies

At the ceremony, Shen announced that ZYT will build a foundational platform for spatial mobility intelligence and advance the development of autonomous mobile robots.

Shen emphasized that ZYT's core focus is Mobility—aiming to fully close the loop in the physical domain. Leveraging data-driven paradigms and the integrated hardware-software solution, the company is extending mobile intelligence beyond passenger cars.

ZYT has initiated a heavy-truck Navigation on Highway Driving project to enhance safety and efficiency, partnering with XCMG, SHACMAN, and SINOTRUK for mass production in the first half of 2026. Simultaneously, ZYT is co-designing unmanned logistics vehicles for mining and ports, moving beyond a traditional Tier 1 role to participate deeply in product definition.

Alongside its business expansion, ZYT unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh, articulating its vision to "Empower Autonomous Mobility", its mission to deliver "Safe and Effortless Mobility for All", and its values to "Stay Passionate • Stay True •Users First • Clients Empowered."

Long-held Commitment to Users and Clients

Since 2016, ZYT has spent nine years building deep expertise in the intelligent assisted driving sector. As it enters its tenth year, the company will continue to explore the boundless possibilities of mobility intelligence.

In closing, Shen summed up ZYT's long-held commitment: "I have always believed in a kind of pragmatic romanticism—to witness the beauty of technology and never stop chasing it."

Looking ahead, ZYT will continue to move forward with the spirit of a "the Wayfarer".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855219/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855220/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855221/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855222/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855223/4.jpg