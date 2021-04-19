ACE Money Transfer Starts Operations in Australia

MANCHESTER, England, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer has launched global money transfer services in Australia.

Bringing convenient and inclusive money transfer services to users worldwide, ACE focuses on expansion, innovation, exceptional customer experience and speed to market.

After having served a customer base of 1.3 million individuals in United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) with a network of 100+ countries and 300,000+ payout locations, ACE Money Transfer has a new goal that is to build international digital payment services and serve Australian customers.

At ACE, the approach is to digitize remittances and help making remittance services convenient and affordable - especially for migrant workers in Australia. Every transaction would be digital and would bear either no or minimal charges as compared to money transferred through physical agent locations that is usually subject to high fees.

"It is imperative for companies to 'Feel' for their customers. That 'Feel' for customers made ACE to leap into Australia to offer them cost-effective, comfortable and convenient solutions to their money transfer needs," said by Mr. Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer.

It is a great news for Individuals in Australia who wish to send their hard-earned monies back to their homes to support their families for livelihood. They will have the access to use services of ACE Money Transfer through its website or mobile App, at any time, and can transfer monies using their debit or credit card. Regardless of whether customers are making a regular transfer, they can get facilities of airtime, pay to mobile wallets and bill payments from the comforts of their homes.

The utmost priority of any international remittance company is to meet faster expansion goals. ACE Money Transfer has grown its name by serving customers in United Kingdom and Europe for more than 15 years. Working in another continent is a logical step to showcase its ambitions.

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited") is a Manchester based renowned financial institution which specializes in cross-border payments and provides online and App based money remittance services. To launch its operations in Australia, ACE Money Transfer acquired an Australian company with ACN number 626577268 named as "ACE Money Transfer PTY LTD". Australian subsidiary is duly licensed by and registered with AUSTRAC (Financial Regulator of Australia) and has a registered office at 30 Freemont Circuit, Truganina, Vic, 3029, in Australia.

