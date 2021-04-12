Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches Alma PrimeX™, the Ultimate Non-invasive Platform for Body Contouring and Skin Tightening, Delivering Spectacular Results

NURNBERG, Germany, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetics solutions, unveiled the new Alma PrimeX™ platform today, during a worldwide LIVE launch event, which was broadcast from its headquarter studio.

Alma PrimeX™, the stand-out performer in its category, achieves unparalleled results in circumference reduction and skin tightening in the abdomen, waist, thighs and buttocks areas.

Completely non-invasive, Alma PrimeX achieves spectacular results in body contouring and skin tightening.

Alma PrimeX™ was designed and built with doctors and patients in mind. Adhering to Alma's Business to Everyone strategy, focused on customers and consumers, the Alma PrimeX's research and development process was initiated on the user side, putting his needs at heart. A multinational research and development team, operated research sites spread across 3 geographies – South Korea, Spain and Israel, to tailor the technologies and treatments to various ethnicities, demographics and cultures – with the guidance of leading key opinion leaders and their clientele.

At the core of PrimeX™ is Alma's proprietary combination of legacy Ultrasound and Radiofrequency technologies. The synergistic combination is powered by:

Alma's patented Guided Ultrasound waves, selectively affecting adipose tissue and resulting in a reduction in fat thickness evident in remarkable clinical results.

Alma's patented UniPolar Radio Frequency, effectively heating the dermal and subcutaneous layers, targeting collagen and elastin fibers, and promoting new collagen formation.

The combined technologies are further enriched by four revolutionary features, delivering the X factor, with every treatment:

ConeX - A unique cone-shaped cavity which amplifies acoustic waves, decreases reflection of ultrasound waves, and has no central hot spot.

- A unique cone-shaped cavity which amplifies acoustic waves, decreases reflection of ultrasound waves, and has no central hot spot. Impulse - Ultrasound energy delivered in pulses, rather than continuously, through a mechanical effect that creates minor shockwaves making the treatment more effective.

- Ultrasound energy delivered in pulses, rather than continuously, through a mechanical effect that creates minor shockwaves making the treatment more effective. MaXimize - A vacuum feature to maintain continuous coupling between the applicator and the skin, ensures maximal and uniform ultrasound delivery to the treatment area, thus maximizing results.

- A vacuum feature to maintain continuous coupling between the applicator and the skin, ensures maximal and uniform ultrasound delivery to the treatment area, thus maximizing results. ReACCT - Tissue characteristics calibration and energy output control, enables systematic optimization. Automatic ultrasound frequency and power adjustments throughout the session to suit the patient's skin condition.

"We are proud to lead a new era in medical aesthetics devices – addressing technology as means for an improved user & patient experience, rather than a goal. Alma PrimeX™ offers a whole new experience for practitioners as well as patients, putting their needs and wants at the center of our operation," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

https://www.almalasers.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2kJBdzUE2c

For media inquiries, please contact:

ICR Inc.

Edmond Lococo

Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510

E-mail: [email protected]

Enlaces relacionados

https://www.almalasers.com/



SOURCE Alma