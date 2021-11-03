Essence Group Launches MyShield, World's First 5G All-in-One Intruder Prevention Solution for Homes, Families and Businesses

- IoT-Based System Utilizes Integrated Smoke Diffuser and Two-Way Communication to Protect Property, People and Assets

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced the launch of MyShield, a first-of-its-kind 5G-connected comprehensive intruder prevention system.

The MyShield all-in-one device can be used either as a standalone solution connected to 5G CAT-M networks or integrated into any existing security system. It addresses the growing demand for preemptive intruder prevention, boosting protection of homes and businesses by forcing intruders out of premises before they are able to do harm. Its versatile design makes it ideal for use in a range of residential and commercial settings.

The integrated, easy-to-install system includes a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, a high-definition video camera with recording capabilities for video verification, two-way voice communication, and a proprietary smoke diffuser that fills a room within seconds with a veil of harmless yet disorienting smoke to force intruders out of premises. The solution incorporates a cloud-based services platform, including reporting and analytical tools, providing security services providers with the tools to tailor their offerings to meet specific customer requirements.

"Unlike standard alarm systems, which afford intruders a window of time to cause damage before a security dispatch arrives, MyShield enables home and business owners to effectively and directly remove them from the premises," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are providing property owners with the unique ability to be more proactive and control the situation, by denying intruders the time and opportunity to cause harm. This is intervention at its most effective."

While existing solutions tend to be costly, requiring connection to a power source and integration with a local security system, MyShield is battery powered and includes its own communications channels, enabling simple installation and ease-of-use. The integrated HD camera and two-way voice capabilities make MyShield the market's first comprehensive solution enabling end users to personally detect, verify and force intruders out by activating the smoke shield.

"Essence Group has been driving the market shift from security solutions that merely monitor and detect intruders to those that actively intervene to prevent crime from even being committed," said Ohad Amir, CTO of Essence Group. "With MyShield we are introducing a new concept, designed to provide people with greater peace of mind – intervention as the next wave of security innovation."

Essence Group is the first to introduce this standalone, fully independent intervention solution, utilizing the latest 5G infrastructure for IoT applications, having demonstrated its advances in 5G-connected security and personal safety devices at CES 2021. Connectivity to 5G CAT-M networks ensures the highest levels of reliability and accuracy, while also providing peace of mind and a better quality of life to users.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

(+1) 469-297-2515

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508675/Essence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Essence Group