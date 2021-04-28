Fujifilm Healthcare Digital Tour: Leading radiology services out of COVID-19

The events will make-up the Fujifilm Healthcare Digital Tour event, which is being hosted by FUJIFILM Europe GmbH. The company's European Medical Systems Division aims to create a "hub of experience" through webinars, podcasts, video cases and white papers.

The attendees can watch live debates, expect real-time knowledge with the latest case studies in radiology and take part in conversations around the hot topics that animate post-COVID-19 radiology with seven sessions over the course of two days in English, Spanish and Italian. They will be able to discover new technologies that impact on the approach to the patients and be inspired by key opinion leaders from the journalistic and clinical world.

Session will take place on 10th and 11th May from 12pm CET, attendees can register for free here.

Attendees will hear from:

Fiona Thow , Former Head of Imaging Services Transformation at NHS England and NHS Improvement, UK

, Former Head of Imaging Services Transformation at NHS England and NHS Improvement, UK Prof. Thomas Vogl , Director of Institute for Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology Frankfurt University Hospital, Germany

, Director of Institute for Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology Frankfurt University Hospital, Dr Giovanni Delgrossi , Head of IT Department, ASST Vimercrate, Italy

, Head of IT Department, ASST Vimercrate, Dr Raphaël Khayat , Senior Radiologist at the Paris La Défense Imaging Center (IPADE), France

, Senior Radiologist at the Paris La Défense Imaging Center (IPADE), Eiji Ogawa , VP Modality Solutions, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs FUJIFILM Europe Gmbh

, VP Modality Solutions, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs FUJIFILM Europe Gmbh Prof Laurie Fajardo , Department of Radiology University of Utah , School of Medicine, USA

, Department of Radiology , School of Medicine, Prof. Müller-Schimpfle , Head of Breast Centre - Diagnostics. Head of the Clinic of Radiology, Neuroradiology and Nuclear Medicine, Klinikum Frankfurt Höchst, Germany

, Head of Breast Centre - Diagnostics. Head of the Clinic of Radiology, Neuroradiology and Nuclear Medicine, Klinikum Frankfurt Höchst, Germany Dr. Massimo Calabrese , Director of UOC Breast Radiology IRCCS at Policlinico San Martino- Genova, Italy

, Director of UOC Breast Radiology IRCCS at Policlinico San Martino- Dr. Ana Rodriguez , Head of Breast Imaging, Radiology Department, Breast Cancer Group at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Spain

Stay part of the conversations with #fujifilmhealthcaredigitaltour

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs approximately 4,500 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare - from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and CDMO manufacturing in advanced therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, as well as providing cell culture media and regenerative medicine solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.fujifilm.eu

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, located in Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496682/Fujifilm_Healthcare_Digital_Tour.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496681/Fujifilm_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496683/Fujifilm_Never_Stop_Logo.jpg

