Made in Portugal: Innovative Portugal!

"Industry's growing awareness of the innovation concept, the commitment to talent and the collaboration between scientific and technological organisations have all contributed to Portugal's growing recognition in the most prestigious rankings and international awards. The factor differentiating companies is their ability to adapt, to maximise technologies in their favour, solving problems and offering disruptive solutions," says Luís Castro Henriques Chairman & CEO of AICEP.

According to the EIS 2020 report, the strong points in the portuguese innovation system are at the innovation environment level, the attractiveness of the research system and entrepreneurial innovation. Bold solutions have emerged in terms of product innovation, such as self-healing materials and digital transformation, including Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology.

Businesses in the Home and Building Materials sectors are increasing their investment in R&D departments as knowledge centres and using technology to develop effective and differentiating solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life.

Here are some examples of products that use technologies supported by creativity, innovation and sustainability:

Dyeing cotton fibres with green tea leaf waste is the latest innovation from JF Almeida.

Heating and cooling mattress covers controlled remotely via an app and which have different temperature zones (Lasa).

Intelligent Furniture, with antibacterial components that kill up to 99% of bacteria, are resistant to UV radiation and are manufactured with 100% recyclable raw materials (Nautilus).

High-strength antibacterial toilet cistern control plates that save water and use the ColorADD system are one of the innovative solutions from OLI.

Environmentally-friendly tiles made from the soles of shoes and other industrial waste, offering acoustic and thermal advantages and in a unique range of colours and textures: Goma (Flowco).

These and other innovative companies can be visited in the 360º Virtual Showroom or consulted in the directory available at http://www.portugalnaturally.pt.

AICEP – Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is the public entity that promotes the attraction of productive investment, the increase in exports and the internationalization of Portuguese companies and economy through its offices in Portugal and a network of Delegations in more than 50 countries.

