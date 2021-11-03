Papa John's Pledges Love For The Planet

The introduction of more environmentally friendly e-scooter deliveries in major cities in Spain

The use of organic ink and natural pulp to help compost pizza boxes in Korea

Pizza deliveries that are 100% Carbon Neutral® certified in Chile – saving the equivalent CO2 emissions as 820 million cell phones annually

– saving the equivalent CO2 emissions as 820 million cell phones annually The first pizza chain in the Middle East to achieve an award and recognition from PETA for the UAE's range of plant-based pizzas

to achieve an award and recognition from PETA for the UAE's range of plant-based pizzas The introduction of Meat Free Mondays in several Latin American countries ( Costa Rica , Panama , Guatemala , Chile ) and Spain with discounts on veggie and plant-based pizzas

, , , ) and with discounts on veggie and plant-based pizzas The first international pizza chain to introduce plant-based cheese in Russia to meet the growth in flexitarian and plant-based customers.

The international marketing campaign complements additional plant-based product launches in several markets including more plant-based cheese and 'NoChicken' options as well as plant-based Papadia options.

A global social media #pizzaboxpledge challenge supports the Plant Love campaign asking customers what they do to plant love for the planet – also writing their responses on a Papa John's pizza box.

The latest global campaign is an evolution of the 'Love Pizza, Love the Planet' campaign, which ran earlier in the year and promoted the importance of nature and natural ingredients in Papa John's pizzas.

Jo Blundell, VP of International Marketing at Papa John's comments: "We are on a journey to continue planting the small seeds of change for the benefit of our planet customers and communities. It, therefore, only felt right to put our Papa John's team members in our latest Plant Love global marketing campaign displaying the small but significant initiatives we have taken together to plant love for the planet."

The Plant Love movement complements Papa John's 'Better Pizza Better Ingredients' promise and the role of nature in making pizzas better. Plant-based ingredients can be found in the brand's fresh not frozen six ingredient dough and in its vine-ripened tomatoes in pizza sauce and veg toppings, and in plant-based cheese and meat alternatives such as Sheese and 'NoChicken'.

As part of its commitment to encourage customers to recycle, Papa John's is always exploring ways to make their packaging range even more sustainable.

