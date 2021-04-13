Technomed: New coronavirus antigen self-test approved for use in UK as government looks to increase capacity for rapid testing

The test, which has been awarded the EC certificate and approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, has been cleared for use in the UK. The importance of this test to the UK Government's coronavirus strategy is bolstered by its competitive price point, up to 50% cheaper than other offerings – placing an affordable product at the core of the UK's mass testing strategy.

"We are very proud to be able to supply the UK with the BOSON 'Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card' self-test, a high-quality product for containing and combating the pandemic," says Dr. Moritz Bubik, CEO of Technomed. "Products that contribute to pandemic containment must also offer proven quality, reliability, availability and affordability. Only with the full certification process can the quality and reliability that end users expects and deserves be demonstrated."

Sales planning in the UK is already underway, with availability of the self-test already in place. Around 20 million tests are already being produced each week in various types of packaging: the single pack, the 5-pack and a 20-pack. Technomed will continue to diversify its distribution channels, supplying public agencies, specialty and pharmaceutical distributors, as well as retailers.

The Corona antigen self-test is performed via a swab in the anterior nasal region. The result is available after approximately 15 minutes – all currently known mutations of the virus are detected. The product consists of test cassettes, swabs, vial with extraction solution, tube with dropper cap and instructions for private use. The COVID-19-antigen self-test has already received special approval from the German Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on 24.02.2021. This served to bridge the time until the full approval.

