Dooap Inc. Launches Dooap Studio: Putting Agentic AP Automation Directly in the Hands of Finance Teams

New AI powered agentic platform gives AP professionals self-service control over intelligent automation — no IT required

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dooap, the Accounts Payable Automation solution purpose-built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, today announced the launch of Dooap Studio — an AI-powered agentic platform that gives AP teams direct control to design, tune, and govern AI agents without relying on IT or custom development.

Dooap Studio operates alongside Dooap's existing AP automation platform, enabling AP managers, controllers, and shared services leads to build and manage multi-step AI agents — covering everything from GL coding and PO matching to fraud detection, vendor communications, and intelligent routing. Every automated decision comes with a clear rationale, confidence level, information security and full audit trail.

Quote from Mikko, CEO

"For too long, finance teams have been told that AI automation is something IT builds for them. With Dooap Studio, we're changing that. AP professionals understand their processes better than anyone — they know the corner cases, the exceptions, the vendor quirks. Studio gives them the tools to encode that knowledge directly into AI agents that run at scale. This is agentic AP automation that actually belongs to the people doing the work."

— Mikko Hytonen, Chief Executive Officer, Dooap

Studio comes with a library of pre-built, pre-validated AI agents you can deploy from day one. There's a full testing environment to iterate before anything goes live. And when you need to go beyond what's available out-of-the-box, you can design your own agents from scratch using built-in tools and AI assistance, all following the strictest information security policies. Dooap Studio is a product built for AP and finance teams to automate the manual steps in their daily work..

Quote from Anna T, CPO



"We built Studio because the ceiling of rules-based automation is real and most AI in AP is just a very long prompt hoping for the best. Studio gives structure and controllability to AI: now AP can see exactly why a decision was made, tune confidence thresholds, handle exceptions, and raise the bar continuously. Safety and auditability arethe core architecture."

— Anna Tujunen, Chief Product Officer, Dooap

Dooap Studio is available now for organizations running Dooap Accounts Payable Automation on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. We encourage prospective customers to book a 15-minute demonstration at dooap.com to see Dooap Studio.

About Dooap

Dooap is a Microsoft-certified ISV delivering AI-powered accounts payable automation built exclusively for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management. We automate invoice capture, predictive coding, PO matching, workflows, approvals, and payments — fully integrated with D365 and running securely in Microsoft Azure. With the launch of Dooap Studio, finance teams can design, optimize, and scale intelligent AP processes without heavy IT involvement or ERP disruption.

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