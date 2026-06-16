The AI from Skin Analytics that caught 20,000 cancers in the UK is now certified for use on a standard smartphone

DERM Zero is a world-first - using Class III regulated medical device1 technology to deliver autonomous clinical grade skin cancer assessments from a standard smartphone2

DERM Zero delivers an autonomous clinical decision directly from a standard smartphone, built on the same Class III regulated AI that has been deployed across NHS skin cancer pathways for six years. DERM, the AI platform that powers DERM Zero, is used across 24 NHS hospitals, has assessed more than 230,000 patients and detected more than 20,000 cancers

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first regulated medical device technology approved to autonomously assess skin cancer from a smartphone will be unveiled today at HLTH Europe.

Skin Analytics’ DERM Zero is the first to recurve clearance to autonomously check skin lesions via a smartphone

DERM Zero is the only smartphone-compatible solution CE marked to Class III1, the EU's highest medical device classification - the same classification required for devices such as pacemakers. For patients, that means a clinical-grade skin cancer check can now be delivered through their healthcare provider in seconds, in primary care, in a pharmacy, or in community settings, all without requiring a hospital appointment or specialist equipment.

Developed by Skin Analytics, DERM Zero builds on six years of use in clinical pathways across 24 NHS hospitals, where DERM has assessed more than 230,000 patients, identified over 20,000 cancers and has been independently proven to perform at least as well as a face-to-face dermatologist assessment3.

Unlike existing skin check apps, DERM Zero provides dermatologist-level reassurance without the need for a second review by a clinician. Skin lesions with no concern are definitively marked as such, while suspect lesions are flagged for medical assessment.

Trusted to conduct one in nine urgent skin cancer assessments in England4, Skin Analytics has built a large body of evidence operating inside clinical practice where every cancer detected is validated against histopathology - the diagnostic gold standard for cancer.

With the new Class III regulatory clearance1, DERM Zero brings autonomous clinical decisions to a standard smartphone. In practice that means the same autonomous decisions DERM makes inside the NHS are now available without a dermoscope or hospital appointment.

For patients, that removes the biggest barrier to early detection, and early detection is what most often determines survival from skin cancer. For most people, getting their skin checked has meant time off work, a GP visit, and weeks of waiting for a specialist appointment. DERM Zero is the first Class III technology cleared to deliver clinical-standard assessment from a standard smartphone¹ in the time it takes to take a photograph.

It gives Skin Analytics and its partners the foundation to design new models of care built around the patient, not the equipment, the clinic or the wait.

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in Europe and one of the fastest growing. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer, with more than a million new cases recorded across Europe each year. Melanoma, the deadlier form, affects more than 100,000 Europeans annually and is rising in nearly every age group5. It is aggressive but highly survivable when caught early. Until now, getting a clinical assessment has meant waiting for a specialist appointment, often at a hospital, often after weeks or months of delay. DERM Zero removes most of those barriers. A skin cancer assessment that previously required a specialist instrument and a clinic visit can now be done in seconds.

Neil Daly, Founder and CEO of Skin Analytics, said: "Over six years, hundreds of thousands of patients and tens of thousands of cancers, Skin Analytics has supported our partners in delivering better skin cancer care. DERM Zero builds on those achievements and allows us to reimagine how patients access care with our partners. By enabling hundreds of millions of smartphones across the EU to conduct clinical quality skin cancer assessments we can fundamentally change patient access and we believe dramatically improve early detection

"We're building new models of care with partners across Europe. This is the turning point when a skin cancer assessment will become as everyday as getting an ECG for AFib detection on a smartwatch. We see a world where no one dies of skin cancer, and this is how we get there."

Dr Alexandra Kemp, Consultant Dermatologist and Trust Cancer Clinical Director at Amersham Hospital, part of Buckinghamshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: "As a consultant dermatologist, I've assessed thousands of skin lesions for potential skin cancer. Since we first employed DERM in our skin cancer pathway, there has been a great impact on our clinical capacity, and it has made a real difference to the efficiency of the care we can provide. When it comes to skin cancer, we know early diagnosis means better outcomes. To see this technology available on a smartphone, with no specialist equipment required, creates huge possibilities for expanding patient access and enabling earlier diagnosis."

Skin Analytics is working with European partners to make DERM Zero available from June 2026.

DERM Zero was unveiled at HLTH Europe in Amsterdam on 16th June 2026.

How Derm Zero works

Derm Zero is powered by DERM, an AI system trained over more than a decade on a large dataset of skin cancer images, including common cancers, pre-cancerous conditions, and benign lesions. Using pattern recognition, it identifies features that may not be visible to the naked eye. Users take a location photo and a close-up photo of a mole through the app. Within seconds, DERM Zero returns a clinical decision: no further action needed or a referral within the provider's specialist pathway for assessment and treatment.

About Skin Analytics:

Skin Analytics was founded in 2012 by Neil Daly to help more people survive skin cancer.

It began providing teledermatology services in 2015 and has been used by 24 NHS hospitals since 2020. Skin Analytics DERM platform has assessed more than 230,000 NHS patients and detected more than 20,000 cancers.

Post-market surveillance has shown that DERM finds 98% of cancers6.

DERM is the first and only Class III CE-marked AI as a medical device for skin cancer detection.

DERM can support the autonomous discharge of up to 40% of urgent suspected skin cancer referrals.

https://skin-analytics.com/

1 DERM is Class III CE-marked under EU MDR 2017/745. Certification issued by Scarlet NB B.V, NB Number 3022

2Compatible with 33 smartphones: including iPhone 17, 17 Pro and Pro Max; iPhone 16, 16 Plus, Pro, Pro MAx and 16e; iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro, Pro Max; iPhone 14, 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max; iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max; iPhone 11. Galaxy A54, A55, A56, A25, A26, S23, S23 Ultra, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7.

3DERM Performance study. Demonstrates DERM performs at least as well as face-to-face dermatologist assessment in patients and 40% autonomous discharge of urgent suspected skin cancer referrals

4 Based on internal reported data compared to NHS England Cancer waiting times October 2023,

5 European Cancer Information System (ECIS). Non-melanoma skin cancer figures: Melanoma figures

6 Skin Analytics post-market surveillance data Demonstrates 98% cancer detection rate