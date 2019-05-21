128 Technology and AudioCodes Introduce an Integrated SD-WAN Solution for Resilient Unified Communications Services

LOD, Israel and BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Mediant 800, hosting 128 Technology's SD-WAN solution, gives service providers and enterprises a versatile, integrated appliance, eliminating the need for multiple boxes

Tunnel-free SD-WAN implementation brings unique values of low bandwidth and session resilience and offers sub-second transition between WAN interfaces

The unified solution supports session border controller (SBC) and media gateway, and enables service resiliency for large enterprises deploying Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business

Superior resiliency made possible via multiple independent WAN interfaces in a single box

Single pane of glass for management, configuration and monitoring of the SD-WAN application and the Mediant SBC/gateway application

Details

128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart routing, and AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the introduction of an integrated SD-WAN solution to support business voice, video and data needs. The joint solution features multiple WAN access interfaces, dynamic multi-path routing, session border controllers (SBC), and VoIP media gateways, all on a single AudioCodes Mediant 800 platform. Targeted for global enterprises, medium and small businesses and service providers, it enables secured and cost-effective branch-to-branch, branch-to-data center and edge-to-cloud connection, as well as unified communications (UC) service delivery, all in a single integrated appliance.

The 128 Technology solution combines session-awareness, service-centric segmentation, waypoint routing and metadata to provide a tunnel-free SD-WAN solution. This reduces bandwidth usage by 30-50%, leading to lower connectivity costs, lower congestion, improved application performance and improved throughput. The tunnel-free solution removes the need for hub-and-spoke architectures that cause unnecessary latency, and enables sub-second failovers between underlying WAN interfaces.

AudioCodes' integrated SBC facilitates smooth and hassle-free interoperability between local IP-PBXs (such as Microsoft Skype for Business Server, Cisco, Avaya, NEC and many more) and service provider networks, including certified Direct Routing SBC connectivity with Microsoft Teams. Additionally, the Mediant 800 features a variety of WAN interfaces (T1, xDSL, Ethernet, fiber and 4G/LTE), as well as multiple PSTN interfaces (FXS, BRI and PRI) and multiple LAN ports with optional PoE. This unique solution gives service providers a versatile product for multiple customer configurations, eliminating the need for multiple boxes on customer premises.

AudioCodes' One Voice Operations Center (OVOC), a voice network management solution that combines management of voice network devices and quality of experience monitoring into a single, intuitive web-based application, was adapted to integrate 128 Technology's Conductor. The Conductor is an authority-wide orchestration and automation service, providing topology, policy management, centralized visibility and an analytics engine. By making all this information available in a single pane of glass, the end customer has an advanced management tool for both data and voice services.

"Partnering with AudioCodes helps us bring our SD-WAN solution to a wider enterprise and cloud service provider market due to its wide range of voice and data networking products," said Andy Ory, CEO at 128 Technology. "The complex demands of today's IP-based communication systems have increased the importance of strong alliances between vendors offering complementary solutions. It's critical that a company's networks operate efficiently and securely while minimizing additional costs, and that's what our partnership is designed to achieve."

"As a worldwide market leader in enabling UC for both enterprises and service providers, the need for reliable and secure UC delivery from private and public clouds over broadband internet connections becomes more and more evident to us," said Lior Aldema, EVP and Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "We are happy to partner with 128 Technologies to bring a uniquely efficient SD-WAN solution which, in conjunction with our Mediant 800, provides an all-in-one appliance that satisfies all the communication needs of a typical branch office or small business."

To learn more about 128 Technology's 128T Smart Router and Session Smart Technology, visit here.

For more information on AudioCodes' Mediant 800, visit here.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About 128 Technology

128 Technology makes your network do what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost.

To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2019 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:

128 Technology

Karen Falcone

Vice President of Corporate Marketing

Tel: +1-978-501-5487

kfalcone@128Technology.com

AudioCodes Company Contact

Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

shirley@audiocodes.com

AudioCodes IR Agency Contact

Rob Fink, Managing Director

Hayden IR

Tel: +1-646-415-8972

rob@haydenir.com

SOURCE AudioCodes and 128 Technology

Related Links

http://www.audiocodes.com

