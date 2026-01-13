360 Suites announces strategic partnership with Guesty to support Brazil's growing professional Short-Term Rental market

Guesty is selected as the official PMS and tech partner by 360 Suites to manage their growing portfolio, and gaining resale rights in Brazil, delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure through a local, service-led model for professional operators

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty, a leading property management platform for the short-term rental industry, today announced a strategic partnership with 360 Suites, a Brazilian full-service property management company managing more than 4,000 properties. As part of the agreement, 360 Suites has been certified as a Guesty Reseller for the Brazilian market, enabling the company to offer Guesty's platform alongside localized services and operational support tailored to Brazilian hosts and property management companies.

Brazil's short-term rental market is experiencing rapid growth, with an expected 9.6% AGR (annual growth rate) by 2030 according to research1. This comes alongside a shift toward more professional, multi-property operators. As portfolios scale and operations become more complex, operators increasingly require technology that can support centralized oversight while remaining flexible enough to accommodate local market dynamics.

Through this partnership, Guesty is backing a local market leader to drive adoption and growth in Brazil through a service-led model, rather than a volume-driven software approach. 360 Suites will lead demand generation, onboarding, and customer growth locally, while leveraging Guesty's enterprise-grade platform as the underlying operational infrastructure.

"Brazil's short-term rental market is growing quickly, but growth alone isn't enough," said Debora Beda CEO, 360 Suites. "Operators here need technology that works at scale, paired with local expertise that understands the realities of the Brazilian market. Partnering with Guesty allows us to offer both, helping hosts and PMCs grow with confidence."

As part of the partnership, 360 Suites will deploy Guesty's platform to support centralized operations, portfolio-level visibility, and scalable workflows. Guesty's HQ capabilities will enable 360 Suites to oversee multiple operators and portfolios within a unified system, while still allowing individual hosts and PMCs to operate with flexibility at the local level.

"Markets like Brazil require a thoughtful, local-first approach," said Yair Holtzer CRO, Guesty. "Rather than pushing a one-size-fits-all model, we're partnering with established operators who understand their market deeply. Together with 360 Suites, we're providing the technology foundation that enables professional operators in Brazil to scale sustainably."

In addition, 360 Suites will provide end-to-end onboarding, implementation, and customer support for their property managers, supported by specialized property management expertise—including revenue management specialists, OTA management, and dedicated guest support teams—fully operated in Portuguese . The company is fully integrated into Guesty's app ecosystem through the 360 Hub solutions, enabling advanced capabilities such as a Brazil-focused dynamic pricing algorithm, omnichannel AI-powered guest support across OTAs and WhatsApp (resolving over 70% of guest inquiries), digital check-in and check-out, and integrations with third-party maintenance, cleaning, and release management systems—further enhancing efficiency and value across the entire customer and operator journey.

Together, Guesty and 360 Suites are positioning themselves as the operational backbone for Brazil's next phase of short-term rental growth, combining global technology with local execution to support the country's increasingly professional STR ecosystem.

About Guesty

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowering property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, Guesty is the engine inside more than 500,000 properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Fund, Inovia Capital, DFO Management (formerly MSD Capital), Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, and Flashpoint, Guesty's global team is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty's platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest and owner satisfaction.

Learn more at guesty.com.

About 360 Suites

360 Suites is Brazil's leading hospitality management company in the short-stay and flexible living segment, operating a portfolio of more than 4,000 professionally managed units across 15+ states in Brazil. Through a scalable, technology-enabled operating model, the company delivers consistent financial performance for property owners while serving both leisure and corporate demand. With deep local market expertise, centralized operations, and a national footprint, 360 Suites is positioned as a strategic growth partner and consolidator in Brazil's rapidly expanding alternative accommodation market.

Learn more by contacting: https://app.pipefy.com/public/form/o395xBEY

