9xchange Biopharma Marketplace Partners with PhaseV to Bring ML-Powered Clinical Trial Optimization Technology to Ecosystem Members

The 9xchange platform releases drugs from owners who are unlikely to pursue them further, while providing access to the right AI/ML technologies to unleash new value

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV , a pioneer in causal machine learning (ML) for dynamic clinical trial analysis and optimization, announced today it has partnered with biopharma marketplace 9xchange , to bring PhaseV's technology to 9xchange's connected ecosystem transaction platform.

The partnership provides 9xchange members, including pharma, biotech, investors, entrepreneurs, and select academic centers, access to Phase V's proprietary ML technology, enabling them to retrospectively analyze and optimally design and execute advanced clinical studies. This announcement follows a recent partnership between 9xchange and BenevolentAI (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading AI-enabled drug discovery and development company, leveraging BenevolentAI's technology to support decision making related to indication expansion and drug repurposing for assets within the 9xchange platform.

"Too many deserving drugs never get to patients due to insufficient resource or attention, or objective issues such as suboptimal trial design. The seamless, online and initially anonymous transaction path offered by 9xchange removes friction and unveils unexpected availability and matches, while enabling members to tap into new value through a range of AI/ML technologies," said Anat Naschitz, CEO & Co-Founder at 9xchange. "For our members, the PhaseV partnership means new opportunities. Owners can chart a new course for assets lost to trial failure, increase the value at sale and build confidence in a likely outcome. Buyers and investors can conduct due diligence on an asset and circumscribe the cost and probability of success. We build partnerships carefully, and are excited to collaborate with PhaseV, whose team and technology we find very impressive."

The PhaseV platform offers two distinct service lines for AI clinical trial optimization. The first includes revealing the potential impact of adaptive trial design on the proposed study, followed by optimal trial design and execution. The second involves advanced retrospective analysis that enables detection of hidden signals in clinical trial data and evaluates endpoints and subpopulations that will result in a successful next trial. Leveraging a wide range of parameters, this multifaceted approach has also shown significant value in drug repurposing efforts. The company's approach has shown positive results in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology, endocrinology, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, and more.

"The latest advancements in causal inference and ML, when used right, enable us to harness available data to make informed and optimal decisions in the clinical development stage. One of the benefits of the 9xchange platform is that it helps liberate assets from owners who are unlikely to pursue them further, while providing access to the right technologies to unlock the potential of such assets and support the optimal trial to ensure their success," said Raviv Pryluk, CEO & Co-Founder of Phase V. "We value our partnership with 9xchange, which will bring our novel and proprietary technology and methods to more biopharma innovators looking to uncover the real value of available assets and allow the successful development of new, much needed treatments that otherwise might be left behind."

About PhaseV

Leveraging the power of advanced causal inference and pushing the boundaries of machine learning, PhaseV detects hidden signals in clinical data and extracts actionable insights for planning the optimal next steps. The company's technology enables optimal design and closed-loop execution of adaptive clinical trials, increasing efficiency and success rates. PhaseV is advancing paradigm shifts in the clinical trial world to bring new treatments to more patients, in a more precise and efficient way.

Learn more at www.phaseVtrials.com

About 9xchange

9xchange releases biopharma assets from owners who are unlikely to develop them, progressing potential drugs towards transactions through a seamless, online platform, while deploying AI/ML technologies to augment their value by adding indications, correcting trial paths and more. The curated, member-only platform includes leading pharma companies, prominent investors, biotech companies and select academic institutions. Learn more at www.9xc.co .

