accessiBe and United Spinal Association Team Up to Promote Digital Accessibility in the Travel Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accessiBe and United Spinal Association are excited to announce a virtual session on navigating accessible travel. This session will take place during the Strong Wheeled Together Virtual Conference (SWTCon), an annual event dedicated to advancing accessibility and inclusion for individuals with spinal cord injuries and wheelchair users.

The session titled "Innovations and Insights for Booking Accessible Travel," will take place on October 23rd from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT and will be open to the public. Attendees will hear from United Spinal's partners and members of the disability community, who will present an overview of the challenges wheelchair users often face when traveling, in particular from the booking stage onward.

The session will be moderated by United Spinal's 2024 Person of the Year and accessible travel advocate John Morris, and will include panelists from accessiBe, Airbnb, and United Airlines.

"Partnering with accessiBe reflects our shared commitment to enhancing accessibility both online and offline," said Vincenzo Piscopo, President of the United Spinal Association. "We are thrilled to welcome accessiBe to the Tech Access Council. Their dedication to understanding our community's advocacy needs, particularly with travel, will help us raise awareness and address barriers."

accessiBe aims to raise awareness about web accessibility in the travel industry and will present findings from its recent scan of 10,000 travel booking websites. The scan revealed concerning statistics, as only 6% of websites met accessibility criteria. While this figure is double the global statistic, it highlights significant room for improvement that the travel industry must recognize and address.

Josh Basile, C4-5 quadriplegic, disability advocate, and Community Relations Manager at accessiBe, stated: "Our participation in SWTCon allows us to shine a light on the urgent need for an inclusive travel experience, already starting from the booking phase. By sharing our findings on web accessibility, we aim to empower both travelers and industry leaders to take action."

About accessiBe: accessiBe is a market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. Trusted by over 100,000 websites ranging from small businesses to industry leaders, accessiBe streamlines the process of making websites accessible. Our solutions support businesses, agencies, and nonprofits in embracing inclusivity and reaching a wider audience while promoting accessibility in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines version 2.1 at the AA level success criteria and with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information, please visit accessibe.com.

