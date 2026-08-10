accessiBe introduces the most advanced conversational AI assistant built into an accessibility widget

accessWidget's new AI accessibility assistant lets website visitors describe what they need in plain language — no settings menu required

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accessiBe, the end-to-end web accessibility platform, today announced the launch of the AI accessibility assistant, a built-in conversational interface for accessWidget. Website visitors can now describe what they need in plain language, and the assistant responds directly — adjusting the page, answering questions about its content, or guiding the visitor to where they need to go.

A video demonstrating the AI accessibility assistant is available at: https://youtu.be/pKYIcIt21Co

"The accessibility adjustments were already there. Now visitors can simply ask for what they need," said Robert Lopez, CEO of accessiBe. "It's the same capability, delivered in a more natural way. That's where conversational AI adds real value: reducing the distance between a person and the experience they need."

What it does

Visitors interact with the assistant using their own words — "the text is too small," "take me to the footer," "what's this page about?" — and the assistant:

Applies the relevant accessibility adjustment or profile

Answers questions about what's on the current page

Returns a plain-language summary of the page on request

Guides visitors to specific elements and shifts focus accordingly

Visitors don't need to know which disability category or setting applies to them to use the assistant — they can simply describe the problem, and the assistant identifies the response.

Built with community input

The AI accessibility assistant was developed with feedback from accessiBe's Inclusive Product Advisory Board and accessLabs, groups made up of people with disabilities who inform accessiBe's product decisions throughout development, not only after release.

"Building with the disability community means involving people throughout the process, not asking for feedback once the work is done," Lopez said. "Our Inclusive Product Advisory Board and accessLabs helped shape this assistant from the beginning, and their input will continue to guide how it evolves."

Part of a broader platform

The AI accessibility assistant is one layer of accessiBe's end-to-end accessibility platform, which also includes accessFlow, developer tools for code-level remediation, and accessServices, expert-led manual testing, audits, and litigation support. accessiBe positions automation, developer tooling, and expert services as complementary parts of a single platform, not standalone fixes.

Availability

The AI accessibility assistant is live today for accessWidget customers on Growth plans and higher, alongside accessWidget's existing settings menu, which remains fully available for visitors who prefer to browse and select adjustments directly. accessiBe plans a phased rollout to additional customers and partners in the future.

About accessiBe

accessiBe is an end-to-end accessibility platform unifying AI automation, developer tools, and expert services to help organizations create inclusive digital experiences at scale. Guided by its mission to level the digital playing field for everyone, the company is trusted by over 85,000 websites worldwide. Developed in collaboration with the disability community and organizations including United Cerebral Palsy, the Special Olympics USA Games, and the Parkinson's Foundation, accessiBe continues to advance accessibility through technology, accountability, and innovation. To learn more, visit www.accessibe.com

Media Contact:

Olga Shmuklyer

Fusion Public Relations - [email protected]

+1(917)715-032

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984282/5980182/accessiBe_Logo.jpg

SOURCE accessiBe